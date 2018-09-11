St. Louis American Parkinson Disease Association to Bring Internationally-Renowned Nutrition Expert Dr. Michael Greger to Speak in St. Louis

Presentation Will Address the Benefits of a Plant-Centric Diet and the Impact on One’s Health and Quality of Life

American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) - Greater St. Louis today announced its inaugural Elliot and Mary Ann Stein Speakers Series event to help St. Louisans learn how to eat and live better. For the opening event, APDA – Greater St. Louis will host Dr. Michael Greger, an internationally-recognized speaker on important health issues to address the role diet may play in preventing, arresting and even reversing the leading causes of death and disability.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 86 percent of all healthcare dollars in the United States is spent on treating preventable diseases.

“Choosing a whole food plant-based lifestyle can have immediate and significant health benefits,” said Deborah Dalin Guyer, executive director of the APDA – Greater St. Louis Chapter. “The APDA of Greater St. Louis is proud to raise awareness of this lifestyle not only for our Parkinson constituents but for all of those in the St. Louis community. The focus on plant-based nutrition is becoming much more mainstream, and many want to make evidence-based decisions about health for themselves and their family.”

A physician and author, Greger is the founder of the science-supported evidence-based educational website NutritionFacts.org and author of the New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die and the How Not to Die Cookbook. Greger points out that lifestyle changes are often more effective in reducing the rates of heart disease, hypertension, stroke, cancer, diabetes and premature death than almost any other medical intervention.

Those in attendance at his presentation will find out what the latest science is saying about their favorite foods to help them make the healthiest choices for them and their family.

“Nutritional and lifestyle interventions can sometimes trump prescription pills and other pharmacological and surgical approaches, freeing people to live healthier lives,” said Dr. Greger. “Any movement we can make along this spectrum toward eating healthy can accrue benefits.”

Greger’s presentation takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 4th, 2018 at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are open to the public and range from $40.00 for general admission to $150 for VIP pre-event reception, reserved seating and autographed book. For more information and to reserve a seat, visit www.apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis or contact the APDA Resource Center at 636-778-3377.

About APDA – Greater St. Louis

Every day, APDA – Greater St. Louis provides the support, education, and research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live life to the fullest. Located in Chesterfield, MO, APDA – Greater St. Louis funds the APDA Center for Advanced Parkinson Disease Research at Washington University School of Medicine. The Greater St. Louis Chapter is one of the largest among the American Parkinson Disease Association chapters in the United States. For more information, visit www.apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis.

