St. Louis American Parkinson Disease Association to Bring Internationally-Renowned Nutrition Expert Dr. Michael Greger to Speak in St. Louis

American
Parkinson Disease Association (APDA) - Greater St. Louis today
announced its inaugural Elliot and Mary Ann Stein Speakers Series event
to help St. Louisans learn how to eat and live better. For the opening
event, APDA – Greater St. Louis will host Dr. Michael Greger, an
internationally-recognized speaker on important health issues to address
the role diet may play in preventing, arresting and even reversing the
leading causes of death and disability.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 86 percent of all
healthcare dollars in the United States is spent on treating preventable
diseases.
“Choosing a whole food plant-based lifestyle can have immediate and
significant health benefits,” said Deborah Dalin Guyer, executive
director of the APDA – Greater St. Louis Chapter. “The APDA of Greater
St. Louis is proud to raise awareness of this lifestyle not only for our
Parkinson constituents but for all of those in the St. Louis community.
The focus on plant-based nutrition is becoming much more mainstream, and
many want to make evidence-based decisions about health for themselves
and their family.”
A physician and author, Greger is the founder of the science-supported
evidence-based educational website NutritionFacts.org and author of the
New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die and the How
Not to Die Cookbook. Greger points out that lifestyle changes are
often more effective in reducing the rates of heart disease,
hypertension, stroke, cancer, diabetes and premature death than almost
any other medical intervention.
Those in attendance at his presentation will find out what the latest
science is saying about their favorite foods to help them make the
healthiest choices for them and their family.
“Nutritional and lifestyle interventions can sometimes trump
prescription pills and other pharmacological and surgical approaches,
freeing people to live healthier lives,” said Dr. Greger. “Any movement
we can make along this spectrum toward eating healthy can accrue
benefits.”
Greger’s presentation takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 4th,
2018 at Congregation Shaare Emeth in St. Louis, MO. Tickets are open to
the public and range from $40.00 for general admission to $150 for VIP
pre-event reception, reserved seating and autographed book. For more
information and to reserve a seat, visit www.apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis
or contact the APDA Resource Center at 636-778-3377.
About APDA – Greater St. Louis
Every day, APDA – Greater St. Louis provides the support, education, and
research that will help everyone impacted by Parkinson’s disease live
life to the fullest. Located in Chesterfield, MO, APDA – Greater St.
Louis funds the APDA Center for Advanced Parkinson Disease Research at
Washington University School of Medicine. The Greater St. Louis Chapter
is one of the largest among the American Parkinson Disease Association
chapters in the United States. For more information, visit www.apdaparkinson.org/greaterstlouis.
