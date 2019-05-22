St. Louis Fed Chief Says Interest Rate May Be Cut to Meet Inflation Target

By Michael S. Derby

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Wednesday the U.S. central bank may need to lower its short-term interest-rate target if inflation doesn't appear on track to rise back to desired levels.

The Fed "may want to consider ways to re-center inflation and inflation expectations at the 2% target" in a climate where it has consistently failed to achieve its price-rise goal, Mr. Bullard said in remarks prepared for a presentation he was to give in Hong Kong.

One way the Fed could accomplish that would be to ease its monetary-policy stance, Mr. Bullard said.

"A downward policy-rate adjustment even with relatively good real economic performance may help maintain the credibility of the [Federal Open Market Committee's] inflation target going forward," Mr. Bullard said. "A policy rate move of this sort may become a more attractive option if inflation data continue to disappoint."

Mr. Bullard is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. The central banker has long opposed Fed rate rises. He's the first in some time to directly speak about the possibility the central bank may need to lower what is now a short-term target rate range that now stands between 2.25% and 2.50%. Other Fed members have said the Fed could face conditions that could cause it to raise or lower rates, but Mr. Bullard was direct about the potential actions that may be needed to defend the Fed's inflation target.

The Fed adopted its 2% target in 2012 and has never sustainably achieved it. What's more, this year inflation has weakened even as the economy continues to perform well and add jobs. Both market and public inflation expectations have also weakened, increasing the odds that actual inflation won't rise the way Fed officials want.

Other Fed rate-rise skeptics, like Minneapolis Fed leader Neel Kashkari, have refrained from saying a rate cut was in the cards. Most central bankers see steady rates this year, and some who had thought an increase might happen have backed away. Meanwhile, financial markets are eyeing a rate cut by year's end.

In his presentation, Mr. Bullard said the Fed was done with its effort to normalize monetary policy, and he said it had been able to raise rates and shrink the size of its balance sheet without harming the economy.

"The committee has likely chosen an appropriate stopping point for normalization," Mr. Bullard said. "U.S. monetary policy going forward will adjust appropriately to changing economic conditions."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com