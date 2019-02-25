Log in
St. Lucie County Latest To Contract With INTELLEO

02/25/2019 | 10:32am EST

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Lucie County (FL) Sheriff's Office has become the latest law enforcement agency to contract with INTELLEO to handle its range and armory management systems (RAM).

Intelligent Solutions for Law Enforcement and Military Organizations (PRNewsfoto/Community Champions)

INTELLEO, a subsidiary of Melbourne-based Community Champions, is an industry leader providing supply, technology and logistics support to military and law enforcement agencies of all sizes to streamline the process and documentation of all aspects of firearms inventory and range management. INTELLEO https://www.intelleo.com  now handles all firearms and range management Documentation, Certification and Accreditation for St. Lucie's County's 535 officer Sheriff's Office.  Its multiple software applications platform assists St. Lucie with meeting documentation for local, state and federal compliance, including government (1033) surplus programs.  This cost-effectively frees up the law enforcement agency's resources to concentrate on its core mission—law enforcement and public safety.

Sheriff's Office Lt. James DeFonzo said the new partnership provides a solution the law enforcement organization has been searching for since 2014.

"INTELLEO provides us with a smooth onboarding process with a team that is familiar with law-enforcement and able to help every step of the way, helping to integrate both the corrections and law-enforcement officers data."

DeFonzo explained that prior to bringing INTELLEO on board, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office found limited services available, primarily for gun stores, and nothing specific for law enforcement armories in terms of range and armory management.

"INTELLEO is the first cloud-based vendor to build specific software with law enforcement in mind," he said.

"And we've found the INTELLEO system to be very, very flexible and accommodating with the ability to modify the software to meet specific department needs."

INTELLEO's comprehensive RAM system also allows for the importation of an agency's entire firearms inventory and tracks weapon testing protocol, repairs and upgrades.  Standard modules built into the systems also assist agencies with weapons assignment, training and maintenance.

Community Champions Managing Director Tom Darnell commented that INTELLEO was designed and built to solve many of the problems law enforcement agencies of all sizes face as DeFonzo pointed out.

"Our range and armory management (RAM) solution is at the forefront of our suite of Law Enforcement resources offered through INTELLEO," said Darnell.

"We are proud to welcome our new partner to the INTELLEO family.  In addition to the system's importation capacities, inventory, testing, tracking, maintenance and repairs functions, the INTELLEO solution also allows for printable reports or digital exports to assist in agency or departmental record keeping and accreditation schedules where applicable.

"This is huge for law enforcement agencies in terms of providing internal documentation as well as the documentation various law enforcement agencies need to supply for state and federal compliance including government (1033) weapons surplus programs.

"And INTELLEO is not a one-size fits all cookie cutter solution," he said.

"INTELLEO's flexibility fits law enforcement agencies of all sizes."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-lucie-county-latest-to-contract-with-intelleo-300801234.html

SOURCE Community Champions


© PRNewswire 2019
