St Mark Homes Plc - Result of AGM

07/23/2019 | 10:16am EDT

23 July 2019

St Mark Homes Plc

(''SMH'' or “the Company'')

Result of AGM

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, confirms that at its Annual General Meeting held on 27 June 2019, all Resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

- Ends –

 For further information, please contact:

St Mark Homes Plc
Sean Ryan, Finance Director Tel: +44 (0) 20 7903 6777
seanryan@stmarkhomes.com
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd, NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels Tel: +44 (0) 20 7251 3762
www.alfredhenry.com

© PRNewswire 2019
