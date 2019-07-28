St Paul Saints : Saints Explore Trade Market, Snag Two-Time Post-Season All-Star, Outfielder Michael Lang

ST. PAUL, MN

The first trade deadline in the American Association is just a few days away, but the St. Paul Saints are getting a jump on the rest of the league. They pulled off a major trade with the Sioux City Explorers getting two-time Post-Season All-Star Michael Lang in exchange for a player to be named later.

The 30-year-old Lang was hitting .279 with five home runs and 18 RBI in 65 games this season. In 258 at bats he scored 47 runs, ripped 17 doubles, swiped 13 bases, has a .351 on base percentage, and a .403 slugging percentage. He had an 11-game hitting streak from June 1-11 and had a two home run, four RBI game on June 27 vs. Winnipeg.

Lang signed his first professional contract with the Explorers in 2012 out of Rutgers University. During his rookie campaign he hit .405 with four home runs and 25 RBI in 34 games. In 121 at bats he scored 28 runs, had seven doubles, three triples, swiped six bases, had a .452 on base percentage, and a .612 slugging percentage for a 1.063 OPS. Those numbers were so impressive that he had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks organization on June 24 and was assigned to Low-A Yakima. While there he hit .258 with six home runs and 17 RBI in 55 games. In 194 at bats he scored 35 runs, cracked 10 doubled, three triples, stole six bases, had a .318 on base percentage, and a .433 slugging percentage. He led the Northwest League in total chances (138) and putouts (128) among outfielders. His team made the playoffs, but lost two-games-to-one in the semifinals to Boise.

In 2013 Lang spent the entire season with the South Bend Silver Hawks in the Single-A Midwest League. He hit .263 with five home runs and 22 RBI in 87 games. In 293 at bats he scored 36 runs, smacked 13 doubles, seven triples, stole seven bases, had a .326 on base percentage and a .406 slugging percentage. His team made the playoffs and reached the Midwest League Championship Series, getting swept by the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Lang returned to the Explorers in 2014 and hit .295 with 18 RBI in 79 games. In 295 he roped 15 doubles, two triples, stole 15 bases, had a .377 on base percentage, and a .359 slugging percentage. He closed the season on a tear, a sign of things to come, as he hit safely in his final 13 games including nine multi-hit games during the streak.

The breakout season came in 2015 for Lang as he was named to the Post-Season All-Star team in the outfield and helped guide the Explorers to the most wins in American Association history, with 75. He hit a robust .343 with six home runs and 59 RBI in 81 games. In 335 at bats he scored 75 runs, clubbed 17 doubles, an astounding 10 triples, with a career high 45 stolen bases, had a .394 on base percentage, a .507 slugging percentage for a .902 OPS. Lang finished first in the league in triples, second in stolen bases, tied for third in runs, and fourth in average and stolen base percentage (.918). Lang had a 13-game hitting streak from June 5-18 and then topped that with a 14-game streak from July 21-August 25 (he was on the DL from July 31-August 20). He had 10 games of three hits or more. His speed was on display all season, stealing a base in back-to-back games six times, three in a row three times and four in a row once. He also stole two bases in a game 10 times and three times once. His team reached the playoffs and knocked out the Saints in the semi-finals three-games-to-one. It was Lang's seventh inning assist from right field, cutting down Nate Hanson at the plate, that helped preserve a 2-1 Game 4 victory for the Explorers. The Explorers, however would lose three-games-to-one to the Laredo Lemurs in the American Association Championship Series.

He put up solid numbers in 2016 as Lang hit .284 with five home runs and 41 RBI in 89 games. In 363 at bats he scored 83 runs, crushed a career high 22 doubles, five triples, walked a career high 45 times, stole 30 bases, had a .376 on base percentage and a .413 slugging percentage. He finished first in the league in runs scored and fifth in stolen bases. Lang had an 11-game hitting streak from June 8-20 and had 11 games in which he collected three or more hits. He also had an impressive run scoring streak, crossing home plate in an incredible 13-straight games from July 30-August 13. He set a career high on May 31 at Fargo with five RBI. The Explorers once again made the playoffs, but lost three-games-to-one to the Wichita Wingnuts in the semi-finals.

In 2017 Lang hit .258 with five home runs and 42 RBI in 90 games. In 349 at bats he scored 64 runs, smacked 15 doubles, five triples, stole 18 bases, had a .322 on base percentage, and a .372 slugging percentage. He finished third in the league in stolen base percentage (.947). He tied a career high with five RBI and hit a grand slam on June 11 at Gary SouthShore.

Last season Lang returned to his Post-Season All-Star form, getting selected for the second time in the outfield. He hit .304 with nine home runs and 45 RBI while playing all 100 games. In 414 at bats he scored 82 runs, roped 13 doubles, seven triples, stole 16 bases, had a .369 on base percentage, and a .435 slugging percentage. Lang finished first in the league in runs, tied for second in triples, third in stolen base percentage (.889), and fifth in hits (126). He came out of the gate scoring a run in the first 13-straight games and had three lengthy hitting streaks. He hit safely in 15-straight games from June 2-17, then after not getting a hit in the next game, hit safely in the next 20-straight from June 21-July 11. He collected one hit over the next three games and then went on another tear hitting safely in another 20-straight from July 18-August 6. Overall, he collected a hit in an incredible 85 of 100 games he played and never went more than two straight games without a hit, which only happened twice.

During his career, Lang has been successful on 86.2% of his stole base attempts (156-181).

The Saints also activated pitcher Eddie Medina from the disabled list and he will start on Sunday against the Kansas City T-Bones.

In order to make room for both players the Saints released pitcher Jake Matthys and outfielder Josh Romanski.

The Saints roster stands at 22, one shy of the league maximum, with 10 pitchers and 12 position players.