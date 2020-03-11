Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stabilis Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 08:09pm EDT

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Stabilis Energy, Inc.(OTCQX:SLNG) ('Stabilis') today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after the market closes. In connection with the release, Stabilis Energy has scheduled a conference call on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central). Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to participate in the conference call should dial +1 844-602-0380.? International callers should dial +1 862-298-0970.

Participants may also participate in a live audio webcast by visiting the following website at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/33511.

A replay of the call will be available until March 20, 2020. Individuals in the United States and Canada who wish to listen to the replay should dial +1 877-481-4010; passcode 33511. International callers should dial +1 919-882-2331; passcode 33511.

A replay of the call also will be available on the Stabilis website (www.stabilisenergy.com).

About Stabilis Energy

Stabilis Energy, Inc. is a vertically integrated provider of distributed liquefied natural gas ('LNG') production, distribution and fueling services to multiple end markets in North America. We have safely delivered over 200 million gallons of LNG through more than 20,000 truck deliveries during our 15-year operating history, which we believe makes us one of the largest and most experienced small-scale LNG providers in North America. We provide LNG to customers in diverse end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, utility, pipeline, commercial, and high horsepower transportation markets. Our customers use LNG as an alternative to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to lower fuel costs and reduce harmful environmental emissions. Our customers also use LNG as a 'virtual pipeline' solution when natural gas pipelines are not available or are curtailed. To learn more, visit www.stabilisenergy.com.

Stabilis Contact:

Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilisenergy.com

SOURCE: Stabilis Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/580309/Stabilis-Energy-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2019-Earnings-Release-Call

Disclaimer

Stabilis Energy Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:08:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:49pORECORP : 12/03/2020 - Half Year Accounts
PU
08:49pT4F ENTRETENIMENTO : 4Q19 and 2019 Earnings Release
PU
08:49pMEXCO ENERGY : Form 4
PU
08:45pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES ALLAKOS (ALLK) INVESTORS WITH WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
08:45pBUNGE LIMITED : Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares
PR
08:39pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, ENCOURAGES FUNKO, INC. (FNKO) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
08:37pAIA : 2019 Value of New Business Rose 6%
DJ
08:33pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS (INO) INVESTORS WHO HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Firm Investigating Possible Securities Fraud
PR
08:31pSeelos Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $4.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
08:31pFood Service Market in APAC 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Barista Coffee Co. Ltd. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group