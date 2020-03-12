Log in
Stabilis Energy : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings – Report

03/12/2020 | 10:03pm EDT

Houston, TX (March 11, 2020) - Stabilis Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: SLNG) ('Stabilis') today reported its fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019.

In conjunction with the release, Stabilis Energy has scheduled a conference call on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

For more information, read the previous news post or refer to the report.

Disclaimer

Stabilis Energy Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 02:02:05 UTC
