Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Stable Universal and Paxos Global Jointly Launch Industry-First 1:1 Conversion Between Stablecoins HUSD and PAX on Huobi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxos Global PTE Ltd, a fintech company that digitizes and mobilizes assets, and Stable Universal, today announced at the Eurasia Blockchain Summit that 1:1 conversion between HUSD and PAX is now supported on Huobi Global. This marks the first time that two stablecoins are available for 1:1 conversion, allowing for open circulation. The same functionality will be available on the Paxos platform in the near future.

Huobi

Rich Teo, Co-Founder and CEO Asia of Paxos, expressed excitement about the announcement at the summit by commenting: "Paxos is equally committed to increasing the circulation of our partnered tokens as we are to PAX. As the custodian for both, we are able to make them fungible while maintaining the highest regulatory standards. We believe that this will significantly increase the liquidity of both HUSD and PAX."

Frank Zhang, Founder of Stable Universal, commented, "Ultimate fungibility of regulated stablecoins is an important feature for seamless user experience, as well as aggregating the liquidity for better trading functionality. Stable Universal strives to achieve such fungibility between all regulated stablecoins, which we believe to be an industry standard in the future."

Beginning on October 17, 2019, Huobi Global users can easily convert between HUSD and PAX on a 1:1 basis with no transaction fees. The new functionality set into motion by the alliance between Stable Universal, Paxos Global, and Huobi Global is the first step to opening 1:1 stablecoin swap in the market, providing assurance against volatility, and boosting liquidity.

"The market for stablecoins adds a value of trust to the cryptocurrency market, and at Huobi, we expect the highest standards of compliance, liquidity, and credibility from the HUSD project," said Livio Weng, CEO of Huobi Global. "This alliance acts as a bridge and a pioneering step toward building a market of trust for stablecoins. They serve an important purpose for our community and we are proud to offer this functionality to our users."

Stable Universal issued the HUSD Token in July this year. Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, HUSD is designed to strengthen liquidity and simplify trading experience. Every HUSD is backed by 1 dollar held in reserve by the Paxos Trust Company, and is attested by a top U.S. auditing firm. Users can register and exchange HUSD and USD via www.stcoins.com, and convert HUSD with PAX via www.hbg.com

About Huobi Group

Consisting of numerous upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is a leading global blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient digital assets trading and digital assets management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. For more info, visit www.hbg.com

About Paxos

Paxos is on a mission to modernize finance by mobilizing assets at the speed of the internet. Paxos is building a future where all assets—from money to commodities to securities—will be digitized and can move instantaneously, 24/7. Settlement risk will cease to exist, so trillions of dollars of trapped capital can go to work in a global, frictionless economy.

About Stable Universal

Stable Universal is a blockchain startup. Its first offering is the U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin HUSD Token, which is available at www.stcoins.com in a 1:1 ratio with USD and also for trading on Huobi exchange.

Elena Zheng
+1 (310) 968-5926
media@huobi.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stable-universal-and-paxos-global-jointly-launch-industry-first-11-conversion-between-stablecoins-husd-and-pax-on-huobi-300941057.html

SOURCE Huobi Global


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:14aCOF VAL VRAY CC : The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
GL
09:14aKINDUR : Introduces SmartDraw, New Subscription Service to Help Baby Boomers Keep More of Their Money in Retirement
BU
09:14aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Recalls One Baby Powder Lot After Test Shows Subordinated-Trace Asbestos Levels
DJ
09:13aNOXOPHARM : Potential for Fundamental Change in the Treatment of Brain Cancer
AQ
09:13aLUFTHANSA : German union widens strike call for Lufthansa cabin staff
AQ
09:13aRANK HLDG : Ranpak to Present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
09:13aREVENUE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS : Launches Franchisee Financial Insights Solution
BU
09:12aPEOPLE'S UNITED FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aLAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION : Announces Second New Polymetallic Discovery (the "SJ" Sulphide Veins) from the CRK Zone at the Ishkoday Project
AQ
09:11aCAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group