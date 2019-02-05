Stablehouse.io to Launch Clearinghouse for Stablecoins

Stablehouse.io, a new venture created by XBTO International, XBTO
Ventures and Phil Potter, formerly of Bitfinex and Tether, today
announces its intention to launch a first-of-its-kind clearinghouse for
stablecoins that seeks to promote the next phase of the market’s
development.
The API-enabled, centralized platform, which is currently in development
phase, addresses the key issues of inconsistent liquidity, stability and
accessibility which are currently preventing the stablecoin market from
reaching critical mass.
Operating in the same way as a traditional clearinghouse, Stablehouse.io
will act as a central clearing counterparty (“CCP”), allowing users and
exchanges to efficiently and securely exchange stablecoins at a liquid
market price and for a fixed minimal fee. In doing so, it will provide
part of the crucial infrastructure required for the future mass adoption
of stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.
Philippe Bekhazi, the Founder of XBTO, leads the management team as the
interim CEO of Stablehouse.io.
In addition, the company’s advisory board will include Phil Potter,
former Chief Strategy Officer at Bitfinex; David Namdar, a founding
Partner of Galaxy Digital and SolidX Partners; and Samson Mow, Chief
Strategy Officer at Blockstream.
At launch, the platform will facilitate transactions between USDT, GUSD,
PAX, TUSD, USDC and DAI with additional stablecoins to be added in due
course.
The platform will initially operate out of Bermuda, and will be applying
to the Bermuda Monetary Authority for licensing under the Bermuda
Digital Asset Business Act.
Commenting on the launch, Philippe Bekhazi, Interim CEO, said:
“The stablecoin market at the moment is inefficient and has various
disparate stablecoins, with users needing to transact several times with
different parties to exchange one stablecoin for another.
“Stablehouse will address this by serving as a centralized platform that
gives issuers, holders and exchanges certainty over access and
liquidity, creating enhanced confidence for investors, developers and
merchants. We believe that 2019 will be a pivotal year for the
stablecoin market and, in turn, the entire digital asset market, and
Stablehouse will be a critical part of the infrastructure that brings
continued innovation to the market.”
The founding team believes there is a void in the cryptocurrency
ecosystem. Building a solid stablecoin infrastructure will enable
cryptocurrency markets to mature in terms of liquidity and stability.
E. David Burt, the Premier of Bermuda, also commented on
Stablehouse’s decision to domicile in Bermuda: “We are happy to see
that Stablehouse has chosen Bermuda as its main place of business. We
look forward to Stablehouse becoming a full participant in the Bermuda
ecosystem upon the granting of regulatory approval by the Bermuda
Monetary Authority.”
ENDS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005663/en/