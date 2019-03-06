StackRox : Kubernetes Security Platform Wins 2019 SC Awards for Best Emerging Technology

StackRox,
the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that it
won the Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology in the 2019 SC
Awards by SC Media. Presented during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in
conjunction with RSAC 2019, the Excellence Award for Best Emerging
Technology recognizes the innovation behind the StackRox
Kubernetes Security Platform and its industry-leading capabilities
that enable DevOps and security teams to operationalize container and
Kubernetes security.
The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform provides comprehensive
capabilities to address critical use cases for cloud-native applications
deployed on private and public cloud infrastructure. The top customer
use cases include visibility, vulnerability management, compliance,
network segmentation, configuration management, risk profiling, and
threat detection. With StackRox, users can visualize their container and
Kubernetes environments, pinpoint high-priority risks that need
immediate remediation, continuously harden their environments to reduce
the attack surface, and find and stop malicious activity.
“As organizations adopt containers, microservices, and Kubernetes to
drive business transformation and innovation, they need security that
addresses the challenges of this new stack and fits into DevOps
processes,” said Kamal Shah, StackRox CEO. “StackRox makes it possible
for businesses to operationalize security for container and Kubernetes
environments, enabling them to capitalize on the flexibility,
portability, and fast pace of cloud-native application development. The
prestige of this SC Magazine award for Best Emerging Technology brings
incredible validation that we at StackRox have pioneered the industry’s
leading platform for securing containers, Kubernetes, and cloud-native
infrastructure.”
The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform supports all Kubernetes
deployments, including self-managed clusters; managed services such as
Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE; and Kubernetes distributions such
as Red Hat OpenShift and Docker Enterprise Edition. Its latest update
includes capabilities to enable organizations to verify and provide
evidence for compliance with NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS 3.2, and HIPAA
standards.
“Since we last celebrated our SC Awards winners in 2018, ransomware
attacks disrupted the operations of major cities, new GDPR policies
officially took effect, and technology and social media platforms
suffered damaging data privacy scandals,” said Illena Armstrong, VP,
editorial, SC Media. “As a winner in the Excellence Award category of
the SC Awards, StackRox has demonstrated that they will be prepared for
whatever new challenges emerge in 2019 and beyond.”
The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and
are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products.
Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a
select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services
and professionals working around the clock to protect today’s businesses
from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more
information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners,
please visit https://scawardsus.com/.
For more information on the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform,
please visit https://www.stackrox.com/platform/.
About SC Media
SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed
information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased
information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge
features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product
reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security
executives and their technical teams.
In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers
magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live
events such as SC Awards and RiskSec
Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the
information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to
their longevity and success.
About StackRox
StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes
environments at scale. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables
security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security
policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to
runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools,
enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes
security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000
enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and
headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com
