StackRox : Kubernetes Security Platform Wins 2019 SC Awards for Best Emerging Technology

StackRox Recognized at RSAC 2019 for Innovative Security Solution for Kubernetes, Containers, and Cloud-Native Applications

StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, announced today that it won the Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology in the 2019 SC Awards by SC Media. Presented during the 23rd annual SC Awards gala in conjunction with RSAC 2019, the Excellence Award for Best Emerging Technology recognizes the innovation behind the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform and its industry-leading capabilities that enable DevOps and security teams to operationalize container and Kubernetes security.

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform provides comprehensive capabilities to address critical use cases for cloud-native applications deployed on private and public cloud infrastructure. The top customer use cases include visibility, vulnerability management, compliance, network segmentation, configuration management, risk profiling, and threat detection. With StackRox, users can visualize their container and Kubernetes environments, pinpoint high-priority risks that need immediate remediation, continuously harden their environments to reduce the attack surface, and find and stop malicious activity.

“As organizations adopt containers, microservices, and Kubernetes to drive business transformation and innovation, they need security that addresses the challenges of this new stack and fits into DevOps processes,” said Kamal Shah, StackRox CEO. “StackRox makes it possible for businesses to operationalize security for container and Kubernetes environments, enabling them to capitalize on the flexibility, portability, and fast pace of cloud-native application development. The prestige of this SC Magazine award for Best Emerging Technology brings incredible validation that we at StackRox have pioneered the industry’s leading platform for securing containers, Kubernetes, and cloud-native infrastructure.”

The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform supports all Kubernetes deployments, including self-managed clusters; managed services such as Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE; and Kubernetes distributions such as Red Hat OpenShift and Docker Enterprise Edition. Its latest update includes capabilities to enable organizations to verify and provide evidence for compliance with NIST SP 800-190, PCI DSS 3.2, and HIPAA standards.

“Since we last celebrated our SC Awards winners in 2018, ransomware attacks disrupted the operations of major cities, new GDPR policies officially took effect, and technology and social media platforms suffered damaging data privacy scandals,” said Illena Armstrong, VP, editorial, SC Media. “As a winner in the Excellence Award category of the SC Awards, StackRox has demonstrated that they will be prepared for whatever new challenges emerge in 2019 and beyond.”

The SC Awards are recognized throughout the cybersecurity industry and are the crowning achievement for IT security professionals and products. Each year, hundreds of applications are reviewed and narrowed down to a select group of finalists that represent the best solutions, services and professionals working around the clock to protect today’s businesses from an ever-changing landscape of security threats. For more information and a detailed list of categories, finalists and winners, please visit https://scawardsus.com/.

For more information on the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/platform/.

About SC Media

SC Media is cybersecurity. For over 30 years, they have armed information security professionals with in-depth and unbiased information through timely news, comprehensive analysis, cutting-edge features, contributions from thought leaders, and independent product reviews in partnership with and for top-level information security executives and their technical teams.

In addition to their comprehensive website, SC Media offers magazines, ebooks, and newsletters. They also host digital and live events such as SC Awards and RiskSec Conference to provide cybersecurity professionals all the information needed to safeguard their organizations and contribute to their longevity and success.

About StackRox

StackRox helps enterprises secure their containers and Kubernetes environments at scale. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their compliance and security policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. StackRox integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native startups, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005813/en/