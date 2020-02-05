Stacy Louizos Joins Blank Rome as Co-Chair of Investment Management Group

New York, NY, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Stacy H. Louizos has joined the Firm’s New York office as a Partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group and will serve as Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Investment Management group. Stacy represents registered investment companies and their independent directors and investment advisers. She joins from Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP where she was a partner in the Investment Management Practice Group and a member of the firm’s Financial Services Steering Committee and Women’s Leadership Committee.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to our Firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Managing Partner and CEO. “She has cultivated a leading practice advising fund boards and advisers on registered fund products and has garnered national recognition for her investment management practice capabilities in the financial services industry. She will be a tremendous asset as we continue the growth of our Investment Management group and services.”

For more than 20 years, Stacy has advised her clients on a broad range of matters relating to the operation of investment companies of all kinds, including the organization and offering of open-end and closed-end investment companies; mergers of individual mutual funds and fund complexes; and board governance, compliance, and other regulatory matters under the federal securities laws. She has served as fund counsel and/or counsel to independent directors of fund complexes of all sizes, including a number of large and well-known mutual fund groups, with a particular background in counseling independent directors and trustees on matters relating to board governance and best practices, as well as with respect to their duties under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

“Stacy’s leading practice and impressive experience is a terrific addition to our group, and we are excited to have her join our Firm,” said Peter Schnur, Co-Chair of the Firm’s Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. “Stacy is well regarded by clients and peers in the mutual fund industry, and we look forward to having her co-chair our Investment Management group alongside Thomas R. Westle. Their combined experience, network of contacts, and willingness to draw on the collective experience of our Firm’s broader service offerings will not only help our clients find innovative legal solutions to realize their best value, but also will aid in the growth of our group by attracting top talent and clientele.”

“I am delighted to join Blank Rome as co-chair of the Investment Management group,” said Stacy. “The Firm and its attorneys have a history and reputation for excellence and dedication to client service, and I look forward to working with the investment management team and the opportunity to contribute to the continued expansion of the group’s national fund practice. Additionally, I have deep respect for the Firm’s long-standing dedication and commitment to important social values, including its diversity and inclusion initiatives and its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") team that will advise companies on critical issues that impact social discourse and help steward corporate values. I look forward to helping advance these initiatives with my new colleagues as well as expanding our investment management capabilities as we help our clients to navigate the ever-evolving fund industry landscape.”

Stacy has extensive fund formation experience and advises her clients on registered fund products, including exchange-traded funds, alternative investment funds, umbrella series trusts, variable annuity insurance funds, funds of funds, manager of managers structures, master-feeder funds, business development companies, and money market funds. Additionally, she provides counsel to directors and to fund management on a wide range of regulatory and industry matters, including risk management oversight, the annual 15(c) contract renewal process, cybersecurity, distribution, directors and officers insurance policies, and fund liquidity risk management programs. She also has experience counseling with respect to matters before the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as with respect to mutual fund litigation. She is a regular speaker and writer and is frequently quoted on topics such as board governance, fund best practices, and cybersecurity.

Stacy is a member of the advisory panel for Fund Directions (a mutual fund industry publication) and of the Women’s Investment Management Forum. Beyond her private practice, Stacy serves on the board of directors of LSA Family Health Service, Inc., and on the advisory board of The Way of the Rain, Inc. She is also a parent ambassador for King School.

Stacy earned her J.D. from Washington and Lee University School of Law and her B.A. from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

