Staff Boom : Announces Strategic Hire of Director of Sales

Kelvin Mosley to Lead Staff Boom’s Sales Growth

Staff Boom, a leading national provider of outsourcing services for the insurance industry, announced today the hiring of Kelvin Mosley as Director of Sales.

“Kelvin’s strong and extensive sales background, as well as proven experience in the insurance industry will add tremendous value to Staff Boom,” said Angela Valencia, Chief Operating Officer of Staff Boom. “We are very excited about the addition of Kelvin to our sales team; he will lead Staff Boom in accomplishing our aggressive growth goals through his sales leadership.”

Mr. Mosley has over 13 years of direct B2B experience in the insurance industry alone, with a strong, consistent and successful track record of sales leadership and proven results. He has vast experience in the services side of the insurance industry, providing a variety of solutions to help improve business operations to all his clients. Mr. Mosley has held multiple positions in managing sales teams throughout his career, most recently as a sales leader for the western region sales team at Applied Systems, one of the main agency management solution providers for the insurance industry. “I have learned over the years that effective sales leadership requires a personal investment of active participation to aid in the achievement of desired business results,” Mosley said. “Once clear goals have been set and everyone knows their targets, it is critical for strong leaders to not only provide guidance and direction for the sales team but also a hands-on collaboration to show the old adage, ‘We’re all in this together,’ is very much true.”

As the Director of Sales, Mr. Mosley will be responsible for the management, improvement and growth of the current sales strategy at Staff Boom.

About Staff Boom:

Established in 2014, Staff Boom is a leading privately held Outsourcing Company based in Anaheim, California, focused on providing outsourcing solutions to both small and large businesses in the insurance industry. With a strong and experienced management team, Staff Boom continues to grow organically with offices in the Philippines and Peru. The company is looking to continue to grow as a key player in providing outsourcing services for the insurance industry. For more information about Staff Boom, please visit www.staffboom.com.

