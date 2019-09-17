Log in
StaffConnect Announces Upcoming Live Webinar Featuring Emma Bridger of People Lab to Discover Why Employee Experience is the Key to Customer Engagement

09/17/2019 | 04:01am EDT

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffConnect, the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce, announced today its upcoming live webinar, Discover Why Employee Experience is Key to Customer Engagement’ featuring Emma Bridger of People Lab and renowned author of Employee Engagement. Emma will be sharing her insights and top tips from 18 years’ of experience, helping organisations transform employee engagement to drive business success.

Date: 
Monday, September 23, 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:00 – 4:30 p.m. BST

Why Attend:   
An engaged and productive workforce is vital for the success of any business. Attend this StaffConnect webinar to learn what business leaders can do to ensure their employees are motivated, engaged and connected to their organisational goals and mission for long-term success.

Learn:

  • Practical tips to building a compelling employee experience
  • How effective internal communication can help drive employee engagement
  • What role technology plays in the employee experience
  • The link between EX and CX and the impact on company performance.

Register Now:
The first 20 people to register and attend the webinar will receive a free copy of Emma’s latest book: ‘Employee Engagement – A Practical Introduction’.
register.gotowebinar.com/register/7318820386762027533

Tweet this: .@StaffConnectApp Announces Upcoming Live Webinar With Emma Bridger of People Lab to Discover Why Employee Experience is the Key to Customer Engagement
https://www.staffconnectapp.com/press-releases/ #InternalComms #IC #Mobile #EmployeeEngagement #DesklessWorkforce #EmployeeExperience #HR #Digital Experience

About StaffConnect    
StaffConnect is the leading provider of mobile employee engagement solutions for the deskless workforce. The StaffConnect platform transforms the employee experience by enabling enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, deskless employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees ‘a voice’ - with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect’s platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

Media Resources (logos, screenshots, etc.): https://www.staffconnectapp.com/press-resources/

PR Contact:
Sabrina Sanchez
The Ventana Group for StaffConnect
(925) 785-3014
ssanchez@theventanagroup.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
