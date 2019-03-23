Log in
Stafford County VA : Hires New Chief Financial Officer

03/23/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Stafford County Administrator Thomas C. Foley is pleased to announce the hiring of Alexandre A. Espinosa as the County's next Chief Financial Officer. Espinosa comes to Stafford from Montgomery County, Maryland, where he is Director of the Department of Finance and has more than 21 years of experience in budgeting and finance, managing an annual budget of $5 billion.

'Alex has a wide breadth of financial experience in Montgomery County, ' Foley said. 'We are confident his skills will both continue to move our financial operations forward and complement the steps we're taking with our 2040 Strategic Plan for the future.'

Staff conducted a national search to fill the position after current Chief Financial Officer Maria Perrotte announced her retirement after more than 35 years of service. Espinosa's first day of service as Chief Financial Officer will begin on April 29, 2019.

'I am grateful for the opportunity to use my skills and experience to help fulfill Stafford's vision for the future,' said Espinosa. 'Stafford is an outstanding county with its triple-AAA bond ratings, and I look forward to drawing upon my more than 25 years in local government to move Stafford forward as it grows.'

In Montgomery County, Alex Espinosa oversaw a Department of Finance with 132 employees. Over the years, in addition to Finance Director, he has served as the Acting Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Operating Budget Coordinator, Budget Manager and Senior Management and Budget Specialist.

Espinosa holds a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service from Georgetown University. He also has a Master of Public Policy from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.

Disclaimer

Stafford County, VA published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 20:09:05 UTC
