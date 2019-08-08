Stahmanns Pecans Releases a Blog Series About Life on an Estate-Grown Pecan Farm

LA LUZ, N.M., Aug 08, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Ever want to get a look at what goes on behind the scenes at a working, commercial, estate-grown pecan farm? Well now is your chance. Stahmanns Pecans is wrapping up its twelve-part blog series titled: "A Year on an Estate Grown Pecan Farm." The series began in October 2018 and the final installment of the series will be published on September 2, 2019.



This blog series includes breathtaking, panoramic photos of the pecan groves and the farm throughout an entire calendar year. It also shows how Stahmanns cares for over 168,000 pecan trees spread over 3,200 acres of land that produce between eight and nine million pounds of pecans each year.



The orchard, is a family-owned and managed farm that has been in the family since the beginning in 1932, and the farm has grown with the times, using state of the art farming equipment and environmentally friendly farming techniques to produce tremendous harvests of high-quality pecans every year.



Stahmanns Pecans is an unusual pecan grower because it has its own pecan shelling plant on site. This blog series also provides a look at the pecan shelling plant as well, letting the reader see how these pecans are processed and delivered to commercial markets such as pecan rebaggers, industrial markets all over the world. Processing the pecans onsite assures that the pecans are fresh and delivered quickly to its customers.



So, follow the pecan production process through the budding leaves on the pecan trees in April, all the way through the pecan harvest in December. Then see how the workers on the farm work throughout the winter to prepare both the lands and the pecan shelling plant for the next year's harvest.



Be sure to start at the beginning with Part 1 of A Year on an Estate Grown Pecan Farm and check out our information-packed blog on many other pecan-related topics such as the health benefit of pecans, pecan recipes, and much more: https://www.stahmannpecan.com/blog/.



About Stahmanns Pecans:



As a leader in this industry, Stahmanns' utilizes innovative processing and harvesting techniques that ensure the quality of all the bulk pecans they produce. They focus their efforts on two different varieties of nuts. The Western Schley and Bradley varieties they produce are both Kosher-certified. Additionally, the shelling plant in operation is certified as a SQF Level-3 operation. The investment this company makes in their facilities ensures there is no presence of contamination while all the standards outlined by the company are maintained.



Stahmanns can be reached via the online forms present on their website at https://www.stahmannpecan.com/.



