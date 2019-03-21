Stallergenes Greer Delivers 2018 Sales and EBITDA in Line with Recent Outlook

Regulatory News:
Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in
treatments for respiratory allergies, today published its full-year
results for the twelve-month period ended 31 December 2018.
|
FY 2018 Financial Highlights
|
|
|
|
(in € million)
|
|
|
|
Full Year (audited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
Var. (€m)
|
|
|
|
% change
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
260.2
|
|
|
|
277.0
|
|
|
|
+ 16.8
|
|
|
|
+ 6%
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
165.8
|
|
|
|
179.1
|
|
|
|
+ 13.3
|
|
|
|
+ 8%
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
|
64%
|
|
|
|
65%
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
+ 1 point
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
21.9
|
|
|
|
40.2
|
|
|
|
+ 18.3
|
|
|
|
+ 84%
|
|
|
|
EBITDA margin
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
+ 7 points
|
|
|
|
EBIT (Operating Profit)
|
|
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
|
+ 23.0
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
(9.9)
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
|
|
|
+ 22.7
|
|
|
|
n.a.
|
|
|
Michele Antonelli, Chief Executive Officer of Stallergenes Greer,
commented:
“Stallergenes Greer sustained the ongoing recovery of its business in
2018 and we regained leading positions in many key markets.
We delivered meaningful growth and continue to invest in our product
pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. Net sales and EBITDA were in
line with our recent outlook and we showed steady growth across our main
regions and products. We delivered substantial EBITDA margin expansion
as a result of strong operating efficiencies.
Stallergenes Greer‘s business fundamentals are robust and provide the
means and so confidence to continue enhancing our competitive profile,
advancing our pipeline and further investing in technical operations and
quality. Going forward, we will remain focused on providing patients and
the medical community with a broader portfolio of innovative and
high-quality allergy treatments and ultimately seek to deliver on our
purpose of enabling people with allergies to live normal lives.”
FY18 net sales increased 6% as a result of continued growth across
main products and regions, in line with outlook
|
Unaudited
In € million
|
|
|
|
Reported Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Constant Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY-17 (12m)
(€m) % Sales
|
|
|
|
FY-18 (12m)
(€m) % Sales
|
|
|
|
Var %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY-18 (12m)
(€m) % Sales
|
|
|
|
Var %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southern Europe
|
|
|
|
119.0
|
|
|
|
46%
|
|
|
|
136.5
|
|
|
|
49%
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136.4
|
|
|
|
48%
|
|
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
Northern & Central Europe
|
|
|
|
33.7
|
|
|
|
13%
|
|
|
|
33.5
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
33.8
|
|
|
|
12%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
International markets
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
-16%
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
|
|
87.9
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
91.3
|
|
|
|
33%
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95.5
|
|
|
|
34%
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
260.2
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
277.0
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
282.2
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sublingual products
|
|
|
|
156.7
|
|
|
|
60%
|
|
|
|
172.9
|
|
|
|
63%
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subcutaneous products
|
|
|
|
70.4
|
|
|
|
27%
|
|
|
|
70.1
|
|
|
|
25%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Veterinary
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
-8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other products
|
|
|
|
22.9
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
260.2
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
277.0
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The 6% increase year-over-year in full-year net sales reflects positive
growth in Southern Europe and in the United States. U.S. revenue was
negatively impacted by the foreign currency exchange rate in 2018. The
region delivered 9% net sales growth year-over-year in local currency
(US$). Staloral was Stallergenes Greer’s main growth driver in 2018
across all its major markets. In addition, the Company regained share
with Oralair in the grass tablet segment in some of its key markets.
Operational efficiencies delivered margin improvement
The
Group’s full-year 2018 gross margin of €179.1 million represented 65% of
net sales, compared to 64% in 2017. The Group reported 2018 EBITDA of
€40.2 million, compared to €21.9 million in 2017. Reported EBITDA
increased overall by €18.3 million as a result of a €16.8 million
increase in sales and a 8% decline in Selling, General and
Administrative expenses, from €131.9 million in 2017 to €120.7 million
in 2018. The Group benefited from the reduction of its operating
expenditures and costs associated with its operations in the U.K.,
France and the United States in 2018.
Reported 2018 EBITDA came in near the low end of the outlook range,
mostly due to a re-assessment of the research tax credits in France for
fiscal years 2014-2017; non-recurring charges related to the change in
leadership effective from January 2019 and costs associated with
streamlining of the Company’s operations.
For the first time in three years, the Group generated a positive net
profit and a positive cash flow. In 2018, net profit was €12.8 million
compared to a net loss of €9.9 million in 2017. Free cash flow
was positive € 23.1 million versus a negative €20.4 million in
2017.
As a result of the business performance and robust measures to contain
costs, Stallergenes Greer continues to have a solid balance sheet. At 31
December 2018, the Group’s shareholders’ equity represented 82% of the
balance sheet total. Cash balance stood at €74 million.
Continued investments in innovation translated into significant
achievements in 2018
Stallergenes Greer is committed to
developing innovative therapies for major respiratory allergies and
invested €38.4 million in Research & Development in 2018, primarily to
fund STAGR320, the Group’s phase III global multi-centre clinical trial
for house dust mite (HDM)-induced allergic rhinitis. In November 2018,
Stallergenes Greer announced that this phase III trial achieved its
primary endpoint. The study also achieved all key secondary endpoints
and showed a comparable safety profile to that observed in other
clinical studies with STAGR320. The randomised, double-blind,
placebo-controlled study, which recruited more than 1,600 patients from
231 participating investigative sites in 13 countries, was the largest
phase III clinical trial conducted to evaluate the treatment of house
dust mite allergy. Whilst certain hurdles remain, the results provide a
basis for regulatory submissions in Europe and the United States and an
assessment of the commercial viability of this new product.
In addition, Stallergenes Greer announced positive results from two
real-world evidence studies regarding the use of allergy immunotherapy
compared to the use of only symptomatic treatments in patients with
respiratory allergies as part of the BREATH real-world evidence program
designed to understand the real-world benefits of allergy immunotherapy
outside of a clinical trial setting. These studies, conducted in France
and Germany, further substantiated the long-term benefits of AIT to
significantly reduce the need for allergic rhinitis and asthma
medications in patients suffering from grass pollen and birch tree
pollen-induced allergies.
Investments in Technical Operations and Quality to continue
Stallergenes
Greer pursued investments in Technical and Quality Operations
capabilities at all its manufacturing sites in 2018 to strengthen its
quality culture across the organisation and to ensure product quality
and patient safety for all released and distributed products.
Stallergenes Greer continues its ongoing improvements of the
manufacturing facilities in France and closely collaborates with the
French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM)
to meet the requirements stated in its injunction dated 4 January 2018,
in particular with respect to its injectable products.
In the United States, Stallergenes Greer continued to strengthen its
quality system and introduced state-of-the-art manufacturing
technologies and advanced initiatives to increase capacity.
2019 Business outlook
Stallergenes Greer anticipates further
progress will be made in 2019. This includes investing in growth
opportunities and delivering cost efficiencies across the organization.
The Group expects:
-
Net sales to be in the range of €290 million and €300 million, and
-
EBITDA to be in the range of €50 million to €60 million (excluding
one-off costs)
Stallergenes Greer plc recognised non-cash impairment with no impact
on Group consolidated accounts
As part of its annual reviews,
Stallergenes Greer plc has performed an impairment analysis of its
“investments in subsidiary undertakings” on its statutory accounts based
on the latest business plan and risks associated to it and an impairment
of €47 million was recorded. The impairment in the statutory accounts
for Stallergenes Greer plc has no impact on the Group consolidated
accounts, its 2018 operating result, EBITDA or Equity1.
|
Consolidated income statement as of 31 December 2018
|
€ thousands
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Net sales1
|
|
276,954
|
|
|
|
260,195
|
Other revenues
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
277,053
|
|
|
|
260,231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
(94,458)
|
|
|
(97,917)
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
179,136
|
|
|
|
165,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution costs
|
|
(10,806)
|
|
|
|
(11,413)
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
|
(47,738)
|
|
|
|
(60,624)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(57,378)
|
|
|
|
(57,588)
|
Other general expenses
|
|
(4,768)
|
|
|
|
(2,281)
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(120,690)
|
|
|
|
(131,906)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and Development expenses (R&D)
|
|
(38,429)
|
|
|
|
(45,630)
|
R&D related income
|
|
865
|
|
|
|
6,412
|
Net R&D expenses
|
|
(37,564)
|
|
|
|
(39,218)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit / (loss) (EBIT) before transformation costs
|
|
20,882
|
|
|
|
(5,351)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transformation costs
|
|
(3,322)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit / (loss) (EBIT)
|
|
17,560
|
|
|
|
(5,351)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial income
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
20
|
Financial expenses
|
|
(1,000)
|
|
|
|
(1,817)
|
Net financial expense
|
|
(891)
|
|
|
|
(1,797)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit / (loss) before tax and associates
|
|
16,669
|
|
|
|
(7,148)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(3,910)
|
|
|
|
(2,145)
|
Share of loss from associated companies
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(578)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit / (loss) for the period attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
12,759
|
|
|
|
(9,871)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
Group share of net profit / (loss)
|
|
12,759
|
|
|
|
(9,871)
1. The 2017 net sales figure includes a €5,112k unused reversal of the
recall provision against sales.
|
Consolidated balance sheet as of 31 December 2018
|
€ thousands
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Goodwill
|
|
202,723
|
|
|
|
195,187
|
Other intangible assets
|
|
65,093
|
|
|
|
70,913
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
76,148
|
|
|
|
69,138
|
Non-current financial assets
|
|
2,736
|
|
|
|
3,957
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
27,276
|
|
|
|
26,754
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
237
|
Non-current assets
|
|
374,213
|
|
|
|
366,186
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
58,453
|
|
|
|
56,793
|
Trade receivables
|
|
33,025
|
|
|
|
33,199
|
Current financial assets
|
|
772
|
|
|
|
684
|
Other current assets
|
|
9,192
|
|
|
|
9,231
|
Current income tax receivable
|
|
2,997
|
|
|
|
611
|
Research tax credit and subsidies receivable
|
|
21,704
|
|
|
|
22,708
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
73,946
|
|
|
|
50,849
|
Current assets
|
|
200,089
|
|
|
|
174,075
|
Total assets
|
|
574,302
|
|
|
|
540,261
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
19,788
|
|
|
|
19,788
|
Share premium
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
539
|
Merger and contribution premium
|
|
342,149
|
|
|
|
342,149
|
Revaluation reserve
|
|
(348)
|
|
|
|
(236)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
109,067
|
|
|
|
85,086
|
Group shareholders’ equity
|
|
471,195
|
|
|
|
447,326
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
471,195
|
|
|
|
447,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for employee retirement obligations and related benefits
|
|
3,708
|
|
|
|
3,442
|
Non-current provisions
|
|
860
|
|
|
|
514
|
Non-current financial liabilities
|
|
6,318
|
|
|
|
6,318
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
3,815
|
|
|
|
6,283
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
14,701
|
|
|
|
16,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
|
21,680
|
|
|
|
19,793
|
Current provisions
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
2,115
|
Current financial liabilities
|
|
12,437
|
|
|
|
12,204
|
Income tax payable
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
|
1,313
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
50,459
|
|
|
|
40,953
|
Current liabilities
|
|
88,406
|
|
|
|
76,378
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
574,302
|
|
|
|
540,261
|
Consolidated cash flow statement as of 31 December 2018
|
€ thousands
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share of net profit / (loss)
|
|
12,759
|
|
|
|
(9,871)
|
Share of loss from associated companies
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
578
|
Income tax
|
|
3,910
|
|
|
|
2,145
|
Net financial expense
|
|
891
|
|
|
|
1,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortisation and depreciation charges
|
|
21,529
|
|
|
|
23,404
|
Change in provisions
|
|
(195)
|
|
|
|
(1,904)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
2,363
|
|
|
|
2,429
|
Capital losses from disposal of assets
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
4,466
|
Financial losses excluding interests
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating cash flow before changes in working capital
|
|
42,340
|
|
|
|
23,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current income tax paid
|
|
(5,722)
|
|
|
|
(3,768)
|
Change in subsidies and R&D tax credit receivables
|
|
(1,614)
|
|
|
|
(7,240)
|
Change in working capital of operating activities
|
|
6,731
|
|
|
|
(16,231)
|
Change in deferred income
|
|
(55)
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
41,680
|
|
|
|
(4,218)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of non-current assets
|
|
(24,863)
|
|
|
|
(12,643)
|
Acquisition of investments in consolidated undertakings, net of cash
acquired
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
|
(1,403)
|
Proceeds from sale of non-current assets
|
|
5,652
|
|
|
|
5,269
|
Change in working capital of investment activities
|
|
816
|
|
|
|
(1,400)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from investing activities
|
|
(18,518)
|
|
|
|
(10,177)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Free cash flow after investing activities
|
|
23,162
|
|
|
|
(14,395)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
Treasury shares transactions
|
|
169
|
|
|
|
(72)
|
Net financial interest paid
|
|
(822)
|
|
|
|
(1,407)
|
Use/(repayment) of bank overdrafts
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
(227)
|
Repayment of borrowings
|
|
(5,522)
|
|
|
|
(15,054)
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
|
5,502
|
|
|
|
12,095
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
(677)
|
|
|
|
(4,665)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
22,485
|
|
|
|
(19,060)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ cash and cash equivalents – opening balance
|
|
50,849
|
|
|
|
71,262
|
+/- effect of translation adjustment on foreign currency denominated
cash
|
|
612
|
|
|
|
(1,353)
|
= cash and cash equivalents – closing balance
|
|
73,946
|
|
|
|
50,849
|
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA
|
€ thousands
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
Group share of net loss
|
12,759
|
|
|
|
(9,871)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Add back:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax expense
|
3,910
|
|
|
|
2,145
|
Net financial expense
|
891
|
|
|
|
1,798
|
Amortisation and depreciation
|
21,529
|
|
|
|
23,404
|
Capital losses and impairments
|
1,156
|
|
|
|
4,466
|
EBITDA
|
40,245
|
|
|
|
21,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transformation costs, not already considered in amortization,
depreciation and capital losses
|
687
|
|
|
|
–
|
Share-based compensation
|
2,363
|
|
|
|
2,429
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
43,295
|
|
|
|
24,371
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with
IFRS we use the following financial measures to clarify and enhance an
understanding of the company’s performance: EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.
We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an
investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further
believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to
assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding
certain items that we believe are not representative of our core
business. We define our core business as those operations relating to
the Group’s ongoing performance. We use these financial measures for
business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to
that of our competitors. We utilise both EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as
primary measures of performance.
EBITDA consists of net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted for (i)
certain non-cash items included within net income, specifically
share-based compensation, (ii) items the Group does not believe are
indicative of ongoing operating performance, specifically transformation
and significant transaction costs. We believe that making such
adjustments provides investors meaningful information to understand our
operating results and ability to analyse financial and business trends
on a period-to-period basis.
1 For more details please refer to the Group Financial Review
and Stallergenes Greer plc. Financial statements
