Stampli : Named to G2's Leader Quadrant in AP Automation for Fourth Consecutive Quarter; Ranked #1 Across All Indexes

AP Automation Platform Praised by Customers for Ease of Use, Quality of Support and Flexible Remote Environment Capabilities

Stampli, an AI-based automation platform that streamlines and enables a fully remote accounts payable process, has been named a Leader in AP Automation, Invoice Management, and Tools for ERP by G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website, in their Summer 2020 scores. This is the fourth consecutive quarter that Stampli has received the Leader ranking in AP Automation and the second time its been named a Leader in Invoice Management. Stampli received its Leader status based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users.

Most notably, Stampli ranked first in all four AP Automation Index Reports: Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results (a new index category for AP Automation). According to G2, a product’s Results score is based on estimated ROI, whether the product meets requirements, user adoption and likelihood to recommend. Stampli received an overall Results score of 93%, 96% for Likelihood to Recommend and 95% for Meets Requirements. Additionally, users estimated their time to ROI with Stampli to be 7.62 months, significantly faster than the average of 12.07 months.

Customers also specifically praised Stampli for providing an efficient way for their organizations to quickly adapt to a changing work environment and securely manage their AP operations remotely.

According to one user review from May 2020:

“Our entire company works remotely and having AP invoice processing done entirely on the cloud is Heaven sent. From receipt of invoices, to coding, approvals and syncing to our Accounting system for payment, the weekly pay run is hassle free. No need to worry about losing invoices and searching from your pile.”

Another user shared the following in June 2020:

“We just recently converted to the digital approval process of our invoices. It was a huge change for us internally, but it turned out to be so incredibly easy and helped a lot especially during this pandemic. My favorite aspect is Stampli's customer service. We always receive quick and helpful responses to any questions or issues we've had.”

The platform also received the highest Satisfaction score among all products in AP Automation, garnering a satisfaction score of 95% or higher on every element, including 98% on Quality of Support, 98% on Ease of Doing Business With and 96% on Ease of Setup. Stampli also received the highest Satisfaction score among products in Invoice Management and was ranked first in the Invoice Management Relationship Index Report.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 hosts more than 1 million user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions for business professionals, buyers, analysts and investors. To date, more than 4 million people have visited G2 to research, compare, and purchase the right software for their businesses.

“G2 scores come directly from our users so it’s extremely validating for us to see the continued level of satisfaction and trust that comes from our customers being able to quickly and efficiently collaborate with multiple departments and external stakeholders to streamline the accounting process for maximum efficiency,” said Eyal Feldman, CEO of Stampli. “We have set the bar high, and as more organizations recognize the need for digitizing and modernizing their AP operations in order to adapt to an ever-changing work environment, we expect to raise that bar even higher.”

Stampli is the only AP automation software that centers communications on top of the invoice, enabling AP to collaborate more efficiently with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases to quickly resolve issues and questions. As a result, invoice approvals via Stampli are five times faster than manual, paper-based processes.

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-based, accounts payable automation platform that streamlines the accounts payable process. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, which allows approvals to happen 5x faster. Stampli’s AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization’s unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli’s flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, SAP and more. For more information, visit stampli.com.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 1,000,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights. Co-founded by the founder and former executives of SaaS leaders like BigMachines (acquired by Oracle) and SteelBrick (acquired by Salesforce) and backed by more than $100 million in capital, G2 aims to bring authenticity and transparency to the business marketplace. For more information, go to G2.com.

