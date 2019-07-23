Log in
Standard AVB Financial : $7,500 Grant Awarded to Allegany County Habitat for Humanity

07/23/2019 | 01:15pm EDT

Cumberland, Md. - The Standard Charitable Foundation, with support from Standard Bank, has awarded a $7,500 grant to Allegany County Habitat for Humanity to assist with the purchase of materials for their current housing project, which is located in Cumberland, Maryland.

Allegany County Habitat for Humanity is part of the global, non-profit housing organization that helps people in their communities and around the world build or improve a place they can call home. Four deserving families in Allegany County have been the recipients of newly constructed homes since 2012. Construction on the next house is slated to begin in 2020.

Although hundreds of hours of work are generously donated by both skilled and unskilled volunteers, we still need to raise significant funds to build each home. Grants through organizations such as Standard Bank are an integral part of our financial support. Annual fundraising events include a summer barbeque and the Great Allegany Run, a 15K and 5K run the first Saturday in October.

Learn more about how you can help at www.alleganycountyhfh.org.

About the Standard Charitable Foundation

As a community bank that believes in making a difference, Standard Bank keeps money local by deriving its funds and lending to the communities in which it operates-ultimately helping to grow the local economy. To further support their dedication to community growth, the bank helps provide financial assistance to local non-profits via the Standard Charitable Foundation (established in 2011). The Foundation typically awards grants twice a year to deserving and qualifying organizations in the communities in which Standard Bank serves. For grant qualifications and applications, visit a local Standard Bank office or speak with an associate of the bank today!

Disclaimer

Standard AVB Financial Corp. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 17:14:08 UTC
