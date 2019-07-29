Standard AVB Financial : Fraud Protection and Resolution

Being the victim of fraudulent banking activity or a hacked account can feel like the absolute worst if it happens to you. Along with the hassle of disputing charges, there can be fees from debtors for returned or delayed payments in addition to potential overdraft fees. Will your credit be ruined? Will all your money be stolen? Panic sets in. Stop! Take a deep breath.

While no one is completely impervious to potential hacking, stopping fraud as early as possible can minimize the damage. At Standard Bank, we constantly monitor our customers' accounts for any inconsistent or suspicious activity, and we call you when something seems amiss. Unusual activity can indicate a compromised account. That's why you should always let us know when you are traveling. If you are in one state one day and across the country the next, it looks suspicious and could be flagged as fraudulent. A quick heads up either through a message in online banking or a phone call will help keep your card from getting flagged on your travels.

However, the best protection to help mitigate fraud is always to monitor your own accounts. With our online and mobile banking tools, it's quick and easy to review purchase history, bill pay history, and upcoming activity. No one knows your transaction activity better than you, and you are the first (and best) line of defense. (See more below)

Should you see a transaction that looks suspect, you can go to the Contact Us page on our webpage and find all the numbers you need to get assistance. Even after hours when our bank branches are closed, there is a special 24/7 line for you to receive immediate assistance. If you are enrolled in Card Controls (free in mobile banking), you should instantly turn your debit card off. Do this before you do anything else (you can turn it back on if things change).

Personal Account Protection: What the bank and you can do.

Of course, everyone's preference is to stop the fraud before it even happens… well, everyone's preference except that hacker.

If you're visiting a branch or calling our main line, you may speak to an associate who doesn't recognize you. While it may feel like a hassle to have to produce your driver's license or other personal identification, try to bear in mind that their first priority is to keep your information and money secure.

While Standard Bank follows federal regulations to verify customers before processing transactions, there are a few additional steps you can take on your own to help curtail would-be thieves.

To help limit fraudulent debit card spending, in our Standard Bank mobile app, you have several ways to tailor your card preferences via Card Controls. You can turn your debit card on and off instantly or set certain parameters for your debit card such as custom locations, limit transaction or merchant types, set transaction spending limits, and create custom alerts and instant push notifications whenever your card is used.

To protect your account and personal information, the best rule of thumb is to keep the information to yourself. 'Phishing' is when criminals try to convince you to divulge sensitive information such as your account or social security number. They are very cunning and aggressive, and everyone is prey to their tactics. If you are ever suspicious, ask them for their name and phone number. No legit company will mind if you call them back after you do some research.

Likewise for e-mails. Don't open the e-mail if you are unsure who it's from and never reply with personal information. Fraudsters create scam e-mails that look urgent. They are masters of trickery, so be extra diligent. Dismissing scam threats will help keep your personal and account information safe.

Business Account Protection

Businesses have several extra layers of protection from internal and external theft, including helpful Security Tips for Businesses on our website. In addition, below are a few popular ways businesses set themselves up for success:

Resolution

Going through the process of fixing an account breech is never fun, but at Standard Bank, we're with you every step of the way. With our outstanding customer service and personal attention, your account can be rectified quickly if fraud occurs. We'll walk you through the process and timeline so you'll know the game plan. After we address the current issue, we'll put you on a path to help mitigate future risk. Want to learn more? Contact your local Standard Bank Office or if you are a business customers, contact our Treasury Management team at (412) 684-1082.