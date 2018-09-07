Log in
News : Companies
Standard Cognition Opens San Francisco’s First Public Cashierless Store

09/07/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Cognition, which is eliminating the hassle of retail checkout by removing it entirely, announced today that it has opened San Francisco’s first public cashierless store. Located at 1071 Market Street, the Standard Market proof-of-concept store allows consumers to shop and pay without scanning or stopping to check out.

Standard Cognition has opened San Francisco's first public cashierless store
At Standard Market on Market Street, customers can shop and pay without scanning or stopping to check out.


An alternative to Amazon Go, the Standard Cognition platform is the first such solution available to any retailer, radically improving the customer experience, reducing costs and opening new revenue streams for retailers. (View a video demo of the system here.)

Standard’s technology has been in development since 2016, and has been thoroughly tested in the company’s own labs.  The system correctly matches items to the right shopper, and detects when a shopper returns an item to a shelf or inserts it in a bag or pocket. There is no scanning required, for a frictionless experience.

“The public opening of our Standard Market store is the culmination of nearly two years of work by the Standard team,” said Jordan Fisher, Co-founder and CEO of Standard Cognition. “We’re excited to be able to welcome customers to the Standard Market, and give shoppers a glimpse of the future of retail. We’ll be constantly adding new features, and are excited for customers to experience the magic of autonomous checkout.”

Standard’s system offers several benefits over other autonomous checkout platforms:

  • Privacy - No biometric information is collected from customers, including facial recognition
  • Scalable - Lightweight installation process requiring only overhead cameras - no sensors
  • Seamless Experience - No checkout, no lines
  • Flexible - Allows for dynamic retail environments and flash sales
  • Insight - Anonymized shopper analytics for the store

The company will use Standard Market as a testing ground for its system’s scale and new features. Store hours, product selection, and the total number of shoppers the store can accommodate will expand quickly over the coming weeks. To stay updated on store hours, follow @StandardAI.

In the short term, shoppers will need to download the Standard Checkout app from iTunes or Google Play in order to shop at the Standard Market. Later this year, shoppers will be able to shop without the app and pay via cash or credit card.

To learn more about Standard, visit www.standardcognition.com or email info@standardcognition.com.

About Standard Cognition
Standard Cognition is eliminating the hassle of retail checkout by removing it entirely. The company offers the only artificial intelligence-based system available to any retailer that lets consumers shop and pay without waiting in line, scanning or stopping to check out. The Standard Cognition solution helps retailers reduce labor costs, improve the customer experience, and improve profit margins by up to 100 percent. It’s also helping retailers of all sizes compete with larger chains and online offerings such as Amazon. Learn more at www.standardcognition.com or follow @standardAI.

Media contact:
Michelle Faulkner
Big Swing Communications
michelle@big-swing.com
+1 617-510-6998

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c0f10d-10bf-4733-86a6-fe3509a64a4d

Sc official logo transparent 7-12-17.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
