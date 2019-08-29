Log in
Standard Furniture Manufacturing, LLC : Announces Leadership Change

08/29/2019 | 05:51pm EDT

BAY MINETTE, Ala., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Evans will step down as CEO of Standard Furniture and act as an advisor to the leadership team in a transition period through November 1, 2019.  We respect Todd's decision to focus on his family at this time in his career and we appreciate the legacy he is leaving behind. 

After 20 years of loyal service and dedication to Standard Furniture, Todd's contributions include leading the Company's post-recession turnaround, procuring the Magnolia Home license, and continued development and growth of the Company's infrastructure and leadership.   

Chairman of the Board, Billy Hodgson, comments "Todd Evans has defined what it means to be a leader.  He embodies the values of our Company as a quality and value driven furniture manufacturer.  Todd understands the importance of relationships with our customers and our staff.  We have treated our Company like a family and Todd, his wife and kids will always have a place here."

Todd Evans was instrumental in kicking off the business transformation at Standard Furniture which included the rebrand and relaunch of StandardFurniture.com, the introduction of new product lines that meet the needs of both customers and end consumers, and the investments made in operations and technology to support long term growth. 

Todd shares "It's so rare these days to spend the first 20 years of your career in the same place.  Standard Furniture has been more of an extended family to me than a job.  For 20 years it has been my number one priority and it's time for me to shift my priorities.  My career here has been such a blessing to me and my family; the relationships with our employees our customers and our suppliers are something I will always cherish.  I am grateful to Billy and the Hodgson family.  Thank you to Aterian Partners for believing in us in 2017.  The future is bright at Standard Furniture." 

The leadership, sales and support teams at Standard Furniture remain committed to the Company and the business, providing value from the products we offer to the solutions we provide.  Billy Hodgson will assume the interim CEO position with the remainder of the leadership team continuing in their current roles.

Standard Furniture and Albany will again be participating in the High Point market in October.

Founded in 1946, Standard Furniture is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of high-quality indoor residential furniture to over 2,000 retail partners representing approximately 7,000 storefronts nationwide. Operating under a portfolio of brands including, Standard Furniture, Albany, Standard Living, and sofab, Standard Furniture provides leading furniture retailers quality products at affordable prices. Standard's whole home line of furnishings includes, occasional tables, dining tables, chairs, bedroom furniture, stationary upholstery, motion upholstery, youth and accessories.  The Company employs more than 1,725 people worldwide at 6 manufacturing facilities, 3 distribution centers and 6 sales operations and customer service offices.

For more information, please contact info@sfmco.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-furniture-manufacturing-llc-announces-leadership-change-300909475.html

SOURCE Standard Furniture Manufacturing, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
