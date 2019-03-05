Standard International : Announces 15 New Hotel Projects Across the Globe

Standard International, parent company of Standard Hotels and the Bunkhouse Group, today announced its global growth pipeline of fifteen new projects including its first European property, The Standard, London opening this Spring in Kings Cross.

The Standard, London (Photo: Business Wire)

Less than 18 months after a $58 million-dollar capital infusion from Bangkok based real estate development firm Sansiri PCL, the company has solidified twelve new Standard hotels in London, Paris, Milan, Lisbon, Mexico City, Chicago, the Maldives, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Hua Hin and Pattaya as well as three new Bunkhouse hotels in Austin, New Orleans and Atlanta. These projects include the first mixed use branded residential projects for both Standard and Bunkhouse.

“This is an exciting time for our team,” said Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International. “We have a global pipeline of incredible projects well underway in some of the most interesting places in the world, all with first rate partners. Sophisticated hotel owners and developers have taken note of how genuine and rich our culture and creativity are compared to the plethora of soulless ‘lifestyle brands’ popping up seemingly at every turn. We are excited to open the doors of The Standard, London very soon to demonstrate our unique take on hospitality to a new region of the world for us.”

In addition to Standard International’s pipeline growth, the company just became the first in the industry to incubate and launch a venture backed technology company, One Night. Launched in 2016, One Night is a same-day hotel booking app operating in 17 cities with a curated list of over 200 experientially driven hotels. With the recent investment from SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, One Night will spin out as a separate company, although Standard International remains the majority owner. This achievement is another demonstration that The Standard is a pioneer in the industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of design, experience creation, inclusive community building, food, nightlife, music, art, fashion, social activism and disruptive technology.

ABOUT STANDARD INTERNATIONAL:

Standard International is the parent company behind The Standard hotels, Bunkhouse Group and the One Night distribution platform with offices in New York, Austin, London and Bangkok. The company is on the forefront of immersive experience creation, inclusive community building and technology-driven innovation. stndintl.com

