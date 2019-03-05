Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Standard International : Announces 15 New Hotel Projects Across the Globe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 07:30am EST

Standard International, parent company of Standard Hotels and the Bunkhouse Group, today announced its global growth pipeline of fifteen new projects including its first European property, The Standard, London opening this Spring in Kings Cross.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005485/en/

The Standard, London (Photo: Business Wire)

The Standard, London (Photo: Business Wire)

Less than 18 months after a $58 million-dollar capital infusion from Bangkok based real estate development firm Sansiri PCL, the company has solidified twelve new Standard hotels in London, Paris, Milan, Lisbon, Mexico City, Chicago, the Maldives, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Hua Hin and Pattaya as well as three new Bunkhouse hotels in Austin, New Orleans and Atlanta. These projects include the first mixed use branded residential projects for both Standard and Bunkhouse.

“This is an exciting time for our team,” said Amar Lalvani, CEO of Standard International. “We have a global pipeline of incredible projects well underway in some of the most interesting places in the world, all with first rate partners. Sophisticated hotel owners and developers have taken note of how genuine and rich our culture and creativity are compared to the plethora of soulless ‘lifestyle brands’ popping up seemingly at every turn. We are excited to open the doors of The Standard, London very soon to demonstrate our unique take on hospitality to a new region of the world for us.”

In addition to Standard International’s pipeline growth, the company just became the first in the industry to incubate and launch a venture backed technology company, One Night. Launched in 2016, One Night is a same-day hotel booking app operating in 17 cities with a curated list of over 200 experientially driven hotels. With the recent investment from SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, One Night will spin out as a separate company, although Standard International remains the majority owner. This achievement is another demonstration that The Standard is a pioneer in the industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of design, experience creation, inclusive community building, food, nightlife, music, art, fashion, social activism and disruptive technology.

ABOUT STANDARD INTERNATIONAL:

Standard International is the parent company behind The Standard hotels, Bunkhouse Group and the One Night distribution platform with offices in New York, Austin, London and Bangkok. The company is on the forefront of immersive experience creation, inclusive community building and technology-driven innovation. stndintl.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:51aBANK WINDHOEK : NVF National Volleyball League expands
AQ
07:51aBANK WINDHOEK : Capricorn Group introduces its first NeXtGen Board
AQ
07:51aSANCTUARY WEALTH : Expands Its Capabilities and Expertise With the Addition of Respected Industry Professional Michael Ragins
BU
07:50aTARGET : Sales Rise on Efforts to Improve Stores, Boost E-Commerce--Update
DJ
07:49aRAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : Austrian prosecutors examine money-laundering allegations
RE
07:49aTSX futures rise on higher oil prices
RE
07:49aSAN MIGUEL : SMC pledges P1-B for Tullahan River cleanup
AQ
07:49aMICT : Iligan solon lauds BOC officials for MisOr garbage exposé
AQ
07:49aBDO UNIBANK : Bank exec says Diokno has 'bird's-eye view' of economy
AQ
07:49aNORTHWESTERN CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
3VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
4ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results
5ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.