Standard International : Announces 15 New Hotel Projects Across the Globe

Standard International, parent company of Standard Hotels and the
Bunkhouse Group, today announced its global growth pipeline of fifteen
new projects including its first European property, The Standard, London
opening this Spring in Kings Cross.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005485/en/
The Standard, London (Photo: Business Wire)
Less than 18 months after a $58 million-dollar capital infusion from
Bangkok based real estate development firm Sansiri PCL, the company has
solidified twelve new Standard hotels in London, Paris, Milan, Lisbon,
Mexico City, Chicago, the Maldives, Bangkok, Phuket, Jakarta, Hua Hin
and Pattaya as well as three new Bunkhouse hotels in Austin, New Orleans
and Atlanta. These projects include the first mixed use branded
residential projects for both Standard and Bunkhouse.
“This is an exciting time for our team,” said Amar Lalvani, CEO of
Standard International. “We have a global pipeline of incredible
projects well underway in some of the most interesting places in the
world, all with first rate partners. Sophisticated hotel owners and
developers have taken note of how genuine and rich our culture and
creativity are compared to the plethora of soulless ‘lifestyle brands’
popping up seemingly at every turn. We are excited to open the doors of
The Standard, London very soon to demonstrate our unique take on
hospitality to a new region of the world for us.”
In addition to Standard International’s pipeline growth, the company
just became the first in the industry to incubate and launch a venture
backed technology company, One Night. Launched in 2016, One Night is a
same-day hotel booking app operating in 17 cities with a curated list of
over 200 experientially driven hotels. With the recent investment from
SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, One Night will spin out as a separate
company, although Standard International remains the majority owner.
This achievement is another demonstration that The Standard is a pioneer
in the industry, constantly pushing the boundaries of design, experience
creation, inclusive community building, food, nightlife, music, art,
fashion, social activism and disruptive technology.
ABOUT STANDARD INTERNATIONAL:
Standard International is the parent company behind The Standard hotels,
Bunkhouse Group and the One Night distribution platform with offices in
New York, Austin, London and Bangkok. The company is on the forefront of
immersive experience creation, inclusive community building and
technology-driven innovation. stndintl.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005485/en/