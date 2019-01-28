Standard Life Aberdeen : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') has been advised by Link Market Services Trustees Limited that on 25 January 2019, the Trustees of The Standard Life Share Plan purchased ordinary shares of 1361/ 63 pence each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £2.64500 per share on behalf of the executive directors listed below.

Each individual also received free shares from the Company as detailed below in accordance with the share purchase matching commitment under the Share Plan.

Partnership shares acquired Matching shares awarded Executive Directors Norman Keith Skeoch 48 18 Roderick Louis Paris 56 18

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

