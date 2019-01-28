Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Standard Life Aberdeen : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 07:14pm EST

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') has been advised by Link Market Services Trustees Limited that on 25 January 2019, the Trustees of The Standard Life Share Plan purchased ordinary shares of 1361/63pence each in the Company on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £2.64500 per share on behalf of the executive directors listed below.

Each individual also received free shares from the Company as detailed below in accordance with the share purchase matching commitment under the Share Plan.

Partnership shares acquired

Matching shares awarded

Executive Directors

Norman Keith Skeoch

48

18

Roderick Louis Paris

56

18

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

28 January 2019

Enquiries:

Paul McKenna

Deputy Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 131 245 1168*

* Calls may be monitored and/or recorded to protect both you and us and help with our training. Call charges will vary.

END

Disclaimer

Standard Life Aberdeen plc published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:14pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : Aircraft accuses Bombardier of trying to limit competition for regional jets
RE
08:09pCISION : 5 Ways to Use In-House Video to Enhance the Impact of PR
PU
08:08pAPPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
RE
08:08pCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR NVDA, AGN AND DXC : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
08:06p2019 Global Cleantech 100 Names Seven Chrysalix Portfolio Companies as Most Promising Innovators in Clean Technology and Industrial Innovation
GL
08:05pT MOBILE US : U.S. charges China's Huawei with bank fraud, stealing trade secrets
RE
08:04pLAND & HOMES : Appendix 4C - December 2018 Quarter Statement of Cashflows
PU
08:04pSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
08:02pEVERQUOTE : Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Prosecutor with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into EverQuote (EVER); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information
PR
08:02pFS BANCORP : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : stock plunges after Brazil disaster; $19 billion in market value lost
2APPLE : APPLE : to patch privacy bug in video calling feature
3SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS INC : SPECTRUM BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend of $0.42 Per Share
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc.
5WHIRLPOOL : WHIRLPOOL : says costs, strong dollar to hit 2019 profit, shares fall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.