Standard Life Aberdeen : Share Repurchase Programme

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company')

Share Repurchase Programme

On 15 August 2019, the Company entered into a non-discretionary instruction with Citigroup Global Markets Limited ('Citi') in relation to the purchase by Citi, acting as principal, of ordinary shares in the Company's share capital (the 'Shares') for an aggregate consideration of no greater than £200m. The purchase of Shares will take place during the period commencing on 16 August 2019 and ending no later than 16 January 2020.

Any purchase of Shares done in relation to this announcement will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange and executed in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Company's authority to make market purchases of Shares. The Company will announce any market repurchase of Shares no later than 7.30 a.m. on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred. The purpose of the Programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company. All Shares purchased will be cancelled.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 15 August 2019 is 2,409,829,466.

16 August 2019

Notes to editors

At the Company's General Meeting on 25 June 2018, shareholders approved the return of up to £1.75bn in aggregate to shareholders, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. This included a return of capital of £1bn via a B Share Scheme - which completed on 22 October 2018 - and a return of up to £750m by a share buyback programme.

On 2 April 2019 the Company announced the commencement of the third tranche of the share buyback programme. This has now completed and resulted in the repurchase, and cancellation, of 97,642,646 ordinary shares for a total consideration of £175m.

To date the Company has repurchased 235,847,839 ordinary shares for a total consideration of £550m.

LEI: OTMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90