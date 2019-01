Standard Life Aberdeen : Transaction in Own Shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

ISIN: GB00BF8Q6K64

31 January 2019

Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Transaction in own shares

Standard Life Aberdeen plc ('the Company') hereby notifies that, as at 30thJanuary 2019, it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1361/ 63 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Goldman Sachs International. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 19th November 2018, as announced on 20 November 2018.

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase 30th January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased 890,289 Highest price paid per shares (pence) 266.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 258.95 Average price paid per share (pence) 263.40

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

A schedule of individual trades carried out by GSI as principal in connection with the above purchase is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

LEI number of Standard Life Aberdeen plc: 0TMBS544NMO7GLCE7H90

30 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions