Standardizing Procurement Costs for an Oil and Gas Industry Firm – SpendEdge's Latest Cost Analysis Engagement

SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solutions provider, has
announced the completion of their cost
analysis study for an oil and gas industry client.
The client is one of the largest refiners and marketers of oil products
in the U.S., with an annual revenue of $2.1 billion. With supply chain
complexities skyrocketing, companies are facing challenges in delivering
projects within a specified budget, the client realized the need to
leverage a cost benefit analysis engagement to gauge the impact of each
cost factor on the overall business growth. Additionally, by analyzing
the market cost, the client wanted to better understand the demand for
commodity prices and determine the price that the end-users were willing
to pay for their products.
According to the experts at SpendEdge, “By following suitable
cost analysis methods, organizations will be in a healthier position to
avoid potential biases that lead to faulty business decisions.”
With the help of SpendEdge's cost benefit analysis, the client was able
to list out the positives and negatives of their investment. During the
course of the cost analysis engagement, the oil and gas industry company
was able to identify the technology trends and innovations shaping the
market’s landscape and gain more relevant insights into the buyers’
behaviors. The cost analysis report also helped them to analyze
different scenarios while making accurate investment decisions.
Moreover, the cost analysis solutions also helped them make minor tweaks
in their investment plan to drive maximum savings and improved business
efficiency.
SpendEdge’s cost analysis engagement helped the
client to:
-
Determine and gauge current costs and major cost components
-
Identify key cost factors and their impact
-
The cost analysis engagement also offered
predictive insights on:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
