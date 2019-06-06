Log in
Standards Council of Canada : SCC supports Canada-EU trade through partnership

06/06/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

The Standards Council of Canada has renewed an important agreement with Europe's association of national accreditation bodies to support implementation of the landmark Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

SCC first signed the cooperation agreement with the European co-operation for Accreditation (EA) in 2016. The parties re-signed the agreement on June 6, 2019 in Bucharest, Romania.

The renewed agreement with EA confirms a joint commitment to work toward full implementation of CETA's Protocol on the mutual acceptance of the results of conformity assessment. The protocol will allow for the mutual acceptance by Canada and the EU of test results and product certifications in certain categories by each other's recognized bodies.

Mutual recognition can reduce costs for Canadian businesses, as well as the time to market for products destined for Europe. It's also expected to create opportunities for conformity assessment bodies located in Canada.

The European Union is the world's second-largest economy and Canada's second-largest trading partner after the United States. SCC will continue to support implementation of CETA, which entered into force provisionally in September 2017, to help Canadian companies reach the EU's 500 million consumers.

For more information about SCC's role in implementing CETA's conformity assessment protocol, please visit our webpage on standards and CETA.

Quotes

'SCC is committed to helping Canadian businesses compete globally by reducing technical barriers to trade linked to regulations, standards, and testing and certification procedures. Our close relationship with EA is key to delivering on that commitment.'

-Chantal Guay, Chief Executive Officer, SCC

'EA is pleased to renew this agreement with SCC to continue implementing CETA's conformity assessment protocol. We look forward to continuing this important work to remove technical obstacles to trade between Canada and the European Union.'

- Dr. Andreas Steinhorst, Executive Secretary, EA

Disclaimer

Standards Council of Canada published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 18:12:03 UTC
