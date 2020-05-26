Log in
Standards Council of Canada : and Electro-Federation Canada Team Up to Advance Standardization Strategies to Strengthen Canada's Electrical Industry

05/26/2020 | 01:53pm EDT

The Standards Council of Canada (SCC) and Electro-Federation Canada (EFC) have signed a partnership agreement to help empower and further strengthen the competitiveness of Canada's Electrical industry. This partnership provides an important path for industry involvement in national and international standardization activities, to promote the development of new technologies, reduce trade barriers and develop access to emerging markets.

'We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with SCC and are excited that our organizations will work more closely to achieve shared goals,' said Carol McGlogan, president and CEO of EFC. 'It is imperative that Canadians have a seat at the table to influence standards development for the products we manufacture and the markets we serve. Our collaboration with SCC will equip members with the opportunity to become more involved in standardization strategies which would strengthen and empower Canada's electrical industry.'

'We are excited to work more closely with EFC to advance standardization strategies that help foster competitiveness for Canada's electrical manufacturing industry,' said Chantal Guay, CEO of SCC. 'Partnerships like this promote efficient and effective standardization that strengthen Canada's competitiveness and social well-being. With EFC representing over 220 member companies and employing more than 43,000 workers that manufacturer, distribute and sell electrical equipment across the nation, this is certainly an area that is of strategic importance in Canada.'

Through this partnership, both organizations will strive to achieve the following key measures:

  • Awareness: undertake activities to promote awareness of the value of standardization and key strategic initiatives;
  • Knowledge: share resources and best practices to foster knowledge exchange among EFC and SCC constituents; and
  • Engagement: integrate active participation in each organization's standardization network and standards development activities.

This partnership will also foster collaboration in other areas of mutual interest, such as engaging the next generation of talent and heightening gender diversity efforts. Both organizations have already made formal commitments to the diversity initiative and will broaden these efforts: EFC is a signatory of the Electricity Human Resources Canada's Leadership Accord on Gender Diversity and has developed a national Women's Network, while SCC has signed on to the United Nations' Economic Commission for Europe's Declaration for Gender Responsive-Standards.

About the Standards Council of Canada

The Standards Council of Canada (SCC) is a Crown corporation that facilitates the development of standards and promotes their use to enhance Canada's competitiveness and well-being. It promotes the participation of Canadians in standards activities to ensure Canada is at the table to help shape the standards of tomorrow. As Canada's national accreditation body, it accredits conformity assessment bodies to internationally or nationally recognized standards. SCC also accredits standards development organizations which are part of Canada's standards system.

About the Electro-Federation of Canada

Electro-Federation of Canada (EFC) is a national, not -for-profit industry association that represents over 220 member companies that manufacture, distribute, market and sell a wide range of electrical products. EFC members contribute over $10B to the Canadian economy and employ over 40,000 workers in over 1,300 factories, locations or establishments across the country. Learn more at electrofed.com.

Émilie Sartoretto
Communications Advisor | Conseillère en communications
Office of the CEO | Bureau de la directrice générale
The Standards Council of Canada | Conseil canadien des normes
emilie.sartoretto@scc.ca
613 238-3222, ext./poste 303

Swati Vora-Patel
Vice President, Marketing and Channel Development
Electro-Federation of Canada
spatel@electrofed.com
416-319-3390
electrofed.com

Standards Council of Canada published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 17:52:05 UTC
