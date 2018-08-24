Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Standex International : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 12:42am CEST

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 prior to the open of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 10:00 a.m. ET that day.

On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Thomas DeByle, CFO, will review the Company's fourth-quarter financial results and business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the 'Investors' section of Standex's website under the subheading, 'Webcasts and Presentations', located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment Group, Engineering Technologies Group, Engraving Group, Electronics Products Group, and Hydraulics Products Group with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 22:41:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/23SEARS : stores in Manchester and Salem to close
AQ
08/23SONY : to sell new version of Aibo robot dog in U.S.
AQ
08/23HP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
08/23Parkit Appoints New Officers and Grants Incentive Stock Options
PR
08/23STANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast
PU
08/23Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout
BU
08/23HP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
08/23MACMAHON : Media Release - Full Year Results
PU
08/23AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
PU
08/23AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Dividend/Distribution - AFG Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
2OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
3ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs
4MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : SIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
5SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC : Sojourn Closes First Tranche of $2.8 Million Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.