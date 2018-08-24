Standex International : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) will announce its fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 prior to the open of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 10:00 a.m. ET that day.

On the call, David Dunbar, President and CEO, and Thomas DeByle, CFO, will review the Company's fourth-quarter financial results and business highlights and outlook.

Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the 'Investors' section of Standex's website under the subheading, 'Webcasts and Presentations', located at www.standex.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's web site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment Group, Engineering Technologies Group, Engraving Group, Electronics Products Group, and Hydraulics Products Group with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.