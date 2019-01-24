Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Standex International : Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 Share Represents 217th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 09:14pm EST

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which is payable November 27, 2018 to shareholders of record November 8, 2018.

The dividend represents a $0.02 per share increase over the last four quarterly dividends and is the Company's 217th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.

About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engineering Technologies, Engraving, Electronics, and Hydraulics with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, South Africa, India, China and Japan. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.standex.com.

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 02:13:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01/25WAL MART STORES : This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talent
PU
01/25UPDATE1 : Nissan, Renault heads pledge to cooperate in managing alliance
AQ
01/25Tencent shares jump 3 percent after Chinese regulators approve new games
RE
01/25FORD MOTOR : Salute To Dealers Awards Recognize Tradition Of Giving Back to Communities
PU
01/25CHANGFENG ENERGY : Announces Provincial Approval for the Meishan Integrated District Energy Distribution Project
AQ
01/25MANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring spark back to an Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry in decline
AQ
01/25RAKUTEN : taps Viavi to test Japan's 4th mobile network
AQ
01/25CHINA TELECOM : Mislatel faces having third telco status revoked
AQ
01/25SERIE A : Milan Vs Napoli, Lazio Vs Juve, Others Live On DStv, GOtv
AQ
01/25LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EAT'N'GO Makes London Stock Exchange List of Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.