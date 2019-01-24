Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Standex International : Strengthens Magnetics Capabilities with Acquisition of High-Reliability Magnetics Provider Agile Magnetics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:14pm EST

SALEM, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) today announced that it has acquired the privately held New Hampshire-based Regional Mfg. Specialists, Inc. (d/b/a Agile Magnetics), a provider of high-reliability magnetics, for $39.0 million in an all-cash transaction. Privately held Agile Magnetics realized revenues of $17.2 million for the trailing twelve-month period ending August 31, 2018. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by $0.06 to $0.08 in fiscal year 2019 and $0.11 to $0.13 in fiscal year 2020, excluding one-time purchase accounting adjustments and transaction expenses. Agile Magnetics' management team will be continuing with the Company.

'The addition of Agile Magnetics is an important step forward in building out the high reliability magnetics business of Standex Electronics,' said Standex Chief Executive Officer David Dunbar. 'As a result of this combination, Standex Electronics broadens its exposure to several high-growth end-markets and adds a valuable manufacturing and sales base in the Northeast. Additionally, we see exciting opportunities to drive sales synergies by offering complementary products from Standex's broader portfolio to Agile's customer base. We have looked at many high reliability magnetics businesses and Agile's deep expertise in custom engineered solutions and strong, collaborative customer relationships makes it an excellent fit for our organization. We welcome Agile's management and team of approximately 80 employees to the Standex family.'

'The combination of Agile and Standex Electronics will provide expanded capabilities and improve our responsiveness to customer demands,' said Standex Electronics President John Meeks. 'Our combined customer base will have access to a deeper bench of global engineering resources while providing the benefits and responsiveness of local manufacturing. We are excited to welcome Agile's talented employees to Standex. Their expertise in high-reliability magnetics in the semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense markets will strengthen our ability to provide best-in-class service.'

'Joining a world-class leader like Standex provides a global presence, deeper pool of resources and the ability to improve our competitive position in a variety of markets,' said Agile's CEO James Atwood. 'Our new broader set of capabilities and technology offerings will enable us to form deeper partnerships, better meet our customers' needs and optimize our supply chain.'

Founded in 1991, Agile Magnetics provides high-reliability magnetics including transformers, inductors and coils for mission critical applications for blue chip OEMs. Agile Magnetics serves semiconductor, military, aerospace, healthcare, industrial and commercial customers, and operates one manufacturing facility in New Hampshire.

About Standex

Standex International Corporation is a global, multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics, and Hydraulics. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://standex.com/.

Safe Harbor Language

Statements in this news release include, or may be based upon, management's current expectations, estimates and/or projections about Standex's markets and industries. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may materially differ from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ are the impact of implementation of government regulations and programs affecting our businesses, unforeseen legal judgments, fines or settlements, uncertainty in conditions in the financial and banking markets, general domestic and international economy including more specifically economic conditions in the oil and gas market, the impact of foreign exchange, increases in raw material costs, the ability to substitute less expensive alternative raw materials, the heavy construction vehicle market, the ability to continue to successfully implement productivity improvements, increase market share, access new markets, introduce new products, enhance our presence in strategic channels, the successful expansion and automation of manufacturing capabilities and diversification efforts in emerging markets, the ability to continue to achieve cost savings through lean manufacturing, cost reduction activities, and low cost sourcing, effective completion of plant consolidations, successful completion and integration of acquisitions and the other factors discussed in the Annual Report of Standex on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2018, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and any subsequent periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent management's estimates only as of the day made and should not be relied upon as representing management's estimates as of any subsequent date. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company and management specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if management's estimates change.

Disclaimer

Standex International Corporation published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 03:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54pWAL MART STORES : This Innovative Competition Helps Walmart Chile Hire Top Talent
PU
10:53pUPDATE1 : Nissan, Renault heads pledge to cooperate in managing alliance
AQ
10:50pTencent shares jump 3 percent after Chinese regulators approve new games
RE
10:49pFORD MOTOR : Salute To Dealers Awards Recognize Tradition Of Giving Back to Communities
PU
10:37pCHANGFENG ENERGY : Announces Provincial Approval for the Meishan Integrated District Energy Distribution Project
AQ
10:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can bring spark back to an Arsenal-Manchester United rivalry in decline
AQ
10:33pRAKUTEN : taps Viavi to test Japan's 4th mobile network
AQ
10:33pCHINA TELECOM : Mislatel faces having third telco status revoked
AQ
10:33pSERIE A : Milan Vs Napoli, Lazio Vs Juve, Others Live On DStv, GOtv
AQ
10:31pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EAT'N'GO Makes London Stock Exchange List of Companies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Weak Intel outlook stokes fears of a chip slowdown
3U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
5U.S., CHINA 'MILES AND MILES' FROM TRADE DEAL: Ross

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.