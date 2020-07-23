Standing Together for Science-Based Approaches to COVID-19

Eighty leaders of ASPPH member schools and programs of public health on Monday issued an open letter to President Trump, urging him 'and the American people to relentlessly focus on science-based interventions to prevent further transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The protection of the American people from the disease must remain our priority.' The letter continued, 'The COVID-19 virus is a ruthlessly efficient and determined adversary that forces all segments of society to set aside personal conveniences and expressions of individualism to achieve our shared objective of preventing disease transmission.' The signers also called on Trump 'to focus on providing the maximum support and resources possible to federal and university researchers and other public health professionals seeking to protect and educate the American public on COVID-19. The American public deserves honest answers to their most pressing questions and should have access to critical data and information so that they can make informed personal decisions.' Thank you to those who were able to sign this joint letter. We understand that some of you are unable to join these efforts due to state or university restrictions, but are supportive of the message.