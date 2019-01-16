Stanford Graduate School of Business : Announces New Executive Education Program to Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence

In its ongoing commitment to provide innovative programs to meet the
evolving needs of business leaders, Stanford GSB announced a new
Executive Education program for chief operating officers.
The
Emerging COO: Driving Innovation and Operational Excellence program
is a three-month-long Executive Education program for COOs that combines
immersive online learning with six days of hands-on, experiential
learning on the Stanford GSB campus in the heart of Silicon Valley. The
program is the first open enrollment blended program offered by Stanford
GSB.
A 60-minute webinar
previewing the program is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 9 a.m. PST and is
open to the public and press.
Directed by Stefanos Zenios, Investment Group of Santa Barbara Professor
of Entrepreneurship and Professor of Operations, Information, and
Technology, the program is designed for experienced chief operations
officers, as well as senior-level operations leaders and aspiring COOs
who are committed to innovation and operational excellence in their
roles.
The new Emerging COO program adds to Stanford GSB’s suite of Executive
Education programs, which total 37 in number for both individuals
and/or organizations spanning 16 topics and a wide range of industries.
Blending the best of the Stanford
LEAD online certificate program with Stanford GSB’s on-campus
programs, the Emerging COO program combines them both in this
three-month integrated format.
“COOs are often the unsung heroes in their senior leadership suite of
organizations. They are the builders; the ones who work quietly behind
the scenes to make the organization work,” Zenios said. “But the role of
the COO is evolving. Business leaders and executives now see the need
for operational excellence at every stage, and it is increasingly common
to find the COO role at start-ups and high-growth companies, rather than
only established companies.”
The program is separated into three modules:
-
The first is an online module focused on strategy and finance to
develop a framework to be an effective partner to their CEO and CFO,
which then is built upon as the cohort arrives on campus.
-
The second module on campus delves deeper into the concept of
operational excellence and innovation by reviewing cases and
experiential exercises.
-
The final module allows for an individual to bring their newfound
knowledge to their company, by creating and carrying out a project
using design thinking methodology with their team or broader
organization.
The program will run from July to October and costs $15,200.
Applications for the program close May 31.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005220/en/