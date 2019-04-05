Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Stanford Graduate School of Business : How Stanford GSB Alumni Are Helping an Appalachian Town Move Beyond Coal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 08:53pm EDT

Social entrepreneurs Daryn Dodson, MBA '07, and Jenna Nicholas, MBA '17, are building a more just, sustainable, and prosperous world - one community at a time.

With an economy tethered to a dying industry, Williamson, West Virginia suffers from severe unemployment and some of the worst mortality rates in the U.S.

Over the past five years, Daryn Dodson, MBA '07, and Jenna Nicholas, MBA '17, have summoned outside investors, philanthropists, business owners, and scholars to the town to meet with local civic leaders, entrepreneurs, and artists in an attempt to bring the community back to life.

The efforts of their nonprofit, called Impact Experience, have brought into the region more than $8 million in public and private investments. As Nicholas explains in this video, they've teamed up with locals 'to move things forward in an exponential way.'

- Beth Rimbey

Disclaimer

Stanford Graduate School of Business published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2019 00:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:24pBoeing cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
RE
08:53pSTANFORD GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BUSINESS : How Stanford GSB Alumni Are Helping an Appalachian Town Move Beyond Coal
PU
08:25pU.S., China Tout Progress, Vow to Continue Trade Talks
DJ
08:03pU.S. Places Sanctions on Vessel, Companies for Delivering Venezuelan Oil to Cuba
DJ
07:55pTAKE FIVE : Panic over? World markets themes for the week ahead
RE
07:48pMACON BIBB GA : Recap of April 5, 2019 Macon-Bibb County Commission Meeting
PU
07:09pAs latest round of U.S.-China talks end, 'significant work' remains
RE
07:08pSHOULDER WIDENING & RUMBLE STRIPS INSTALLATION ON US-95 NEAR NEEDLES TO BEGIN (PDF) EFFECTIVE : 4/5/19 to 10/31/20
PU
07:07pU.S.-China trade talks 'made progress' but 'significant work remains' - White House
RE
07:03pLISA MURKOWSKI : Manchin, capito & murkowski reintroduce rare earth element advanced coal technologies act
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : cuts 737 MAX output in wake of two deadly crashes
2ELLINGTON FINANCIAL INC : ELLINGTON FINANCIAL : Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share and Announces Est..
3VISUALON : Raises the Bar with Pioneering New Features for its Streaming Media Player Solutions at NAB Show..
4BANCO DO BRASIL : Petrobras agrees to sell pipeline unit to Engie for $8.6 billion
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Halifax makes it happen with new TV advertisement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About