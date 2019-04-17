Stanford Graduate School of Business : Introduces Artificial Intelligence Executive Education Program

With ongoing determination to arm today’s business leaders with the most radical, cutting-edge information to lead organizational impact, Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) today introduced a new executive education program for understanding and utilizing the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Harnessing AI for Breakthrough Innovation and Strategic Impact is a five-day interdisciplinary and experiential program to be held at Stanford GSB from August 25-30, 2019. The program is a collaboration between Stanford GSB and the new Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).

The interdisciplinary and human-centered program is focused on helping business and government leaders understand the powerful impact AI can have on organizations and society as a whole—starting with an overview of the AI technologies in use, their applications, opportunities, implications, and limitations.

The program will demystify AI by providing strategies, frameworks, and real-world applications of how organizations can leverage technologies such as machine learning, perception, natural language processing, and autonomous systems for a competitive advantage.

“AI is quickly becoming a critical tool in every industry,” said Stanford GSB Economics Professor Paul Oyer, faculty director for the program. “Detailed knowledge of their own organizations and industries will always make top managers critical, but forward-looking executives need to figure out how to use AI in a manner that complements their skills. AI without relevant business and organizational expertise is useless. On the other hand, a savvy organization can combine the skills and knowledge they already have with AI tools to build competitive advantage and to stay on the technical frontier. The emphasis of our program is broadening the horizons of successful leaders to get a vision for how AI can help take their organizations to the next level.”

Faculty from Stanford GSB, Stanford Engineering, Stanford Law, Stanford Medicine, and the School of Humanities and Sciences are joining together for the first time in this program to share their research on artificial intelligence and its impact. The new program adds to Stanford GSB’s suite of Executive Education programs, which total 38 in number for both individuals and/or organizations, spanning 16 topics and a wide range of industries.

Participants will gain a better understanding of AI technologies, current uses, and strategic applications for their organizations. They will also:

Discover how AI can improve efficiencies, provide customer insights, and generate new product ideas.

Strategize on how to thoughtfully harness AI tools, weighing the ethical, legal, workforce, and social implications.

Learn how to communicate and align an organization’s strategic vision with AI technological goals.

Collaborate with peers to think through potential AI applications for an organization.

Applications are now open for the course, which costs $13,000. More information can be found on the program’s website.

