Stanford Graduate School of Business : Introduces Artificial Intelligence Executive Education Program

With ongoing determination to arm today’s business leaders with the most
radical, cutting-edge information to lead organizational impact,
Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) today introduced a new
executive education program for understanding and utilizing the latest
in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Harnessing
AI for Breakthrough Innovation and Strategic Impact is a
five-day interdisciplinary and experiential program to be held at
Stanford GSB from August 25-30, 2019. The program is a collaboration
between Stanford GSB and the new Stanford
Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).
The interdisciplinary and human-centered program is focused on helping
business and government leaders understand the powerful impact AI can
have on organizations and society as a whole—starting with an overview
of the AI technologies in use, their applications, opportunities,
implications, and limitations.
The program will demystify AI by providing strategies, frameworks, and
real-world applications of how organizations can leverage technologies
such as machine learning, perception, natural language processing, and
autonomous systems for a competitive advantage.
“AI is quickly becoming a critical tool in every industry,” said
Stanford GSB Economics Professor Paul Oyer, faculty director for the
program. “Detailed knowledge of their own organizations and industries
will always make top managers critical, but forward-looking executives
need to figure out how to use AI in a manner that complements their
skills. AI without relevant business and organizational expertise is
useless. On the other hand, a savvy organization can combine the skills
and knowledge they already have with AI tools to build competitive
advantage and to stay on the technical frontier. The emphasis of our
program is broadening the horizons of successful leaders to get a vision
for how AI can help take their organizations to the next level.”
Faculty from Stanford GSB, Stanford Engineering, Stanford Law, Stanford
Medicine, and the School of Humanities and Sciences are joining together
for the first time in this program to share their research on artificial
intelligence and its impact. The new program adds to Stanford GSB’s
suite of Executive Education programs, which total 38 in number for both
individuals and/or organizations, spanning 16 topics and a wide range of
industries.
Participants will gain a better understanding of AI technologies,
current uses, and strategic applications for their organizations. They
will also:
-
Discover how AI can improve efficiencies, provide customer insights,
and generate new product ideas.
-
Strategize on how to thoughtfully harness AI tools, weighing the
ethical, legal, workforce, and social implications.
-
Learn how to communicate and align an organization’s strategic vision
with AI technological goals.
-
Collaborate with peers to think through potential AI applications for
an organization.
Applications are now open for the course, which costs $13,000. More
information can be found on the program’s
website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005256/en/