Stanford Health Care : Opens Doors to Community for a Sneak Peek of the New Stanford Hospital

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanford Health Care is inviting the community to experience a behind the scenes multimedia tour of the new Stanford Hospital, an 824,000 square foot facility that will transform the way that patient care is delivered at Stanford.

The two-day open house features facility and technology tours of new Stanford Hospital and a health and wellness inspired street fair complete with food trucks and family activities. More than 10,000 people have registered for the event.

"Stanford has long served as a major care provider for the local community, and through the expansion of our world-class academic medical center, we are embarking on an exciting new chapter of this relationship," said David Entwistle, President and CEO of Stanford Health Care. "The new Stanford Hospital is first and foremost our community's hospital—a role that we are honored to have—and we are thrilled to share it with local community members before opening to patients later this fall."

Stanford Health Care docents will lead visitors through a 50-minute tour of the new facility where they will get an up-close look at the technology-rich operating suites and patient rooms, the robots that deliver supplies throughout the hospital, the base isolators that protect the building from a major earthquake, some of the 400 pieces of original art and acres of rooftop gardens. Experts will be on hand to answer questions about the advanced patient care technologies and the building's design and construction.

"The new Stanford Hospital brings us closer to our vision for Stanford Medicine: to predict, prevent and cure disease—precisely," said Lloyd Minor, M.D., Dean of the Stanford School of Medicine. "With access to the Stanford School of Medicine's breakthrough research and facilities, this hospital will set a new global standard, offering patients the most advanced care in a healing environment created to meet the needs of the whole person—socially, emotionally, spiritually and physically."

The plaza between the original Stanford Hospital and the new facility will host a street fair featuring demonstrations of the latest telehealth and virtual reality tools used in surgery and patient care, health and nutrition advice, Stanford's therapy dogs, an oversized Operation game, face painting and a teddy bear triage, where children can stuff plush teddy bears and take them home. Visitors can also view the Stanford VOICES digital mural project, a mosaic of more than 4,000 drawings completed by patients, staff and community members commemorating the new hospital opening.

"The Community Open House events are a chance for our community to come celebrate their new hospital and all of the incredible resources available to them," said Linda Meier, Stanford Health Care Board Member and Chair of the Opening Celebration Events. "Guests will have a behind the scenes tour of the beautiful new hospital building, art and gardens and enjoy a street fair with activities for the whole family."

The free Community Open House runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15. For more information, visit: www.stanfordhealthcares.com.

About the new Stanford Hospital

Designed by the internationally recognized firm Rafael Viñoly Architects, the new Stanford Hospital sets a global standard for patient care. The new hospital blends a human-centered approach to care with a razor-sharp focus on integrating technological advancements into every aspect of medical care delivery. Four acres of gardens, original art and sweeping views share the spotlight with state-of-the-art interventional operating and imaging suites, digitally driven patient rooms and access to a premier team of specialists from across Stanford Medicine.

About Stanford Health Care

Stanford Health Care seeks to heal humanity through science and compassion, one patient at a time, through its commitment to care, education and discovery. Stanford Health Care delivers clinical innovation across its inpatient services, specialty health centers, physician offices, virtual care offerings and health plan programs.

Stanford Health Care is part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that includes the Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. Stanford Medicine is renowned for breakthroughs in treating cancer, heart disease, brain disorders, and surgical and medical conditions. For more information, visit stanfordhealthcare.org.

