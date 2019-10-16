Staples : Announces Stores Will Again Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day

Retail Locations Will Open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday

Staples Retail locations will again close their doors on Thanksgiving Day so that store associates are able to enjoy the holiday with family, friends and loved ones. For customers interested in shopping online, Staples offers the option to buy products on Staples.com and pick them up in store. On Black Friday, exclusive in-store deals will begin at 7 a.m. local time in most retail locations. Visit the Staples store locator for the most up-to-date location and hours information.

“We’re here to help consumers and small businesses alike gear up for their busy holiday season with ease,” said Mike Motz, Chief Executive Officer, Staples US Retail. “But first and foremost, we need to ensure that our dedicated retail associates, the folks who will be hard at work through Black Friday and the entire holiday season, can spend the Thanksgiving holiday relaxing with their friends and families.”

Throughout the holiday season, Staples provides solutions for small businesses and consumers:

Print and Marketing Services: From personalized gifts, cards and invitations to signs and banners for your business, Print and Marketing Services experts in store can help you prep for the holidays and expand your business.

From personalized gifts, cards and invitations to signs and banners for your business, Print and Marketing Services experts in store can help you prep for the holidays and expand your business. UPS Shipping Services: All season long, Staples stores will offer 15% off UPS® shipping services (valid Nov. 3 – Dec. 28). Get packaging supplies and ship your gifts all from one spot, with many stores open extended hours during nights and weekends.

All season long, Staples stores will offer 15% off UPS® shipping services (valid Nov. 3 – Dec. 28). Get packaging supplies and ship your gifts all from one spot, with many stores open extended hours during nights and weekends. BOPIS and Free Next Day Delivery : Buy online at Staples.com and pick up in store on Black Friday. Get more information and see all the deals here. Also get free next day delivery on Staples.com orders of $45 or more. Order must be placed by 5 p.m. local time. Excludes weekends and holidays.

: Buy online at Staples.com and pick up in store on Black Friday. Get more information and see all the deals here. Also get free next day delivery on Staples.com orders of $45 or more. Black Friday-Only Deals: Get $180-$330 off select HP laptops, 40% off select custom holiday cards and invitations and more. Stay tuned for the hottest Black Friday deals from Staples in November.

About Staples Retail:

Staples US Retail supports lifelong achievement for small businesses and consumers with the products and resources they need for continued professional and personal growth. With a focus on community and shared learning, Staples retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to parents, teachers and students. For more information about Staples US Retail and to stay up to date on weekly deals and events, please visit us in store or online at staples.com®.

