Staples Earns 2019 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Staples, Inc., is proud to announce we received the 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Staples’ accomplishments were recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.

“It is an honor to receive this award for our energy efficiency efforts throughout the past decades. Our team works hard every day to conserve energy and make a difference in the environment. Through best practices and innovation, we save on energy, water and we benefit from renewables making a positive impact for our customers and our associates,” said Bob Valair, Energy and Environmental Services, Staples

“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services, new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public sectors.

For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Staples

Staples is The Worklife Fulfillment Company, helping businesses of all sizes be more productive, connected and inspired — however and wherever they work today. With dedicated account teams, category professionals, innovative brands and a curated product assortment for business, Staples provides customized solutions to help organizations achieve their goals. The company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales, and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about Staples is available at staples.com®.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions.

Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005101/en/