Staples Earns 2019 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award

Staples, Inc., is proud to announce we received the 2019 ENERGY STAR®
Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership
and superior contributions to ENERGY STAR. Staples’ accomplishments were
recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S.
Department of Energy at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. on April 11, 2019.
“It is an honor to receive this award for our energy efficiency efforts
throughout the past decades. Our team works hard every day to conserve
energy and make a difference in the environment. Through best practices
and innovation, we save on energy, water and we benefit from renewables
making a positive impact for our customers and our associates,” said Bob
Valair, Energy and Environmental Services, Staples
“I applaud the 2019 ENERGY STAR Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant
Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and
leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly
energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the
environment.”
The highest honor among ENERGY STAR Awards is the ENERGY STAR Partner of
the Year—Sustained Excellence Award. EPA presents the Sustained
Excellence Award to partners that have already received ENERGY STAR
Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years
and have gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for
recognition. Winners hail from small, family-owned businesses to Fortune
500 organizations – representing energy-efficient products, services,
new homes, and buildings in the commercial, industrial, and public
sectors.
For a complete list of 2019 winners and more information about ENERGY
STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
About Staples
Staples is The
Worklife Fulfillment Company, helping businesses of all sizes be more
productive, connected and inspired — however and wherever they work
today. With dedicated account teams, category professionals, innovative
brands and a curated product assortment for business, Staples provides
customized solutions to help organizations achieve their goals. The
company operates in North America through eCommerce and direct sales,
and is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts. More information about
Staples is available at staples.com®.
About ENERGY STAR
ENERGY STAR® is
the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple,
credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on
to make well-informed decisions.
Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local
organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on
their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to
deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR
and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4
trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and associated reductions of over
3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR
and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs.
More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.
