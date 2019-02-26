Staples : and Workbar Announce Separation

Staples
and Workbar
today announced they will both continue to provide coworking services,
but separately, with distinct offerings. Staples will introduce a new
coworking concept, Staples Studio, focused on the needs of small
business customers. Staples will initially offer these services in the
coworking spaces currently located in the Brighton, Danvers and Norwood
retail stores. Workbar will continue to grow its footprint through
stand-alone locations of 5,000 square feet or more, expanding its
industry-leading coworking nerve-center concept.
"The coworking program from Workbar that we made available to Staples
customers in-store provided good learnings for both of our
organizations, as well as a differentiated solution for businesses,”
said Staples Chief Merchandising Officer, Peter Scala. “We look forward
to building upon our current platform by integrating coworking into a
broader range of small business service offerings, including onsite
legal, marketing and human resources consultation, among other features.”
“In alignment with our strategic plan for 2019 and beyond, the decision
to separate from Staples will allow Workbar to sharpen its focus on our
members,” said Workbar Chief Executive Office, Sarah Travers. “Since its
opening a decade ago, Workbar has been an innovation-blazing player in
the flexible workspace industry. This junction is no different as we
look to provide flexible workspace solutions for companies in all stages
of growth – from solopreneurs, to startups, small businesses and now
large corporations who can join our community and call Workbar home.”
Current Workbar members at Staples’ Brighton,
Norwood
or Danvers
retail stores will be able to remain at those physical locations,
utilizing Staples’ new coworking space, or transfer to a nearby Workbar
standalone facility. Staples and Workbar’s Danvers location will begin
transition on April 30, 2019, re-opening on May 3, 2019, as Staples
Studio. Staples and Workbar anticipate that the existing coworking
facilities in the Brighton and Norwood Staples stores will begin
transition on May 31, 2019, re-opening on June 3, 2019, as Staples
Studio. To minimize member disruption during the transition period at
each location, members will be able to continue physically working from
these locations.
About Workbar:
Workbar is Boston’s original coworking space,
with ten locations throughout Greater Boston, including Back Bay,
Burlington, South Station, Cambridge, Somerville, Danvers, Norwood,
Brighton, Arlington, and Salem and partnerships with 10 more coworking
spaces across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The network of shared
workspaces offers a “hub-and-spoke” system for people whose work takes
them all over the region. Workbar caters to small businesses,
freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, and corporate clients with remote
teams looking for an affordable, flexible place to work and to meet with
clients and other like-minded professionals. With professionally-managed
space and top-tier office amenities, Workbar coworking spaces are built
with the connections needed to inspire, provoke, and ignite productivity
and passion.
About Staples Retail:
Staples retail stores support
businesses and consumers with knowledgeable associates who can provide
expertise on thousands of products and services. Since 1986, Staples
retail locations have served millions of customers, from busy parents
shopping for back-to-school, to local small businesses owners and more.
For more information about Staples and to stay up to date on Staples
weekly deals, please visit us in stores or online at www.staples.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005620/en/