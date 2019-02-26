Staples : and Workbar Announce Separation

Staples and Workbar today announced they will both continue to provide coworking services, but separately, with distinct offerings. Staples will introduce a new coworking concept, Staples Studio, focused on the needs of small business customers. Staples will initially offer these services in the coworking spaces currently located in the Brighton, Danvers and Norwood retail stores. Workbar will continue to grow its footprint through stand-alone locations of 5,000 square feet or more, expanding its industry-leading coworking nerve-center concept.

"The coworking program from Workbar that we made available to Staples customers in-store provided good learnings for both of our organizations, as well as a differentiated solution for businesses,” said Staples Chief Merchandising Officer, Peter Scala. “We look forward to building upon our current platform by integrating coworking into a broader range of small business service offerings, including onsite legal, marketing and human resources consultation, among other features.”

“In alignment with our strategic plan for 2019 and beyond, the decision to separate from Staples will allow Workbar to sharpen its focus on our members,” said Workbar Chief Executive Office, Sarah Travers. “Since its opening a decade ago, Workbar has been an innovation-blazing player in the flexible workspace industry. This junction is no different as we look to provide flexible workspace solutions for companies in all stages of growth – from solopreneurs, to startups, small businesses and now large corporations who can join our community and call Workbar home.”

Current Workbar members at Staples’ Brighton, Norwood or Danvers retail stores will be able to remain at those physical locations, utilizing Staples’ new coworking space, or transfer to a nearby Workbar standalone facility. Staples and Workbar’s Danvers location will begin transition on April 30, 2019, re-opening on May 3, 2019, as Staples Studio. Staples and Workbar anticipate that the existing coworking facilities in the Brighton and Norwood Staples stores will begin transition on May 31, 2019, re-opening on June 3, 2019, as Staples Studio. To minimize member disruption during the transition period at each location, members will be able to continue physically working from these locations.

About Workbar:

Workbar is Boston’s original coworking space, with ten locations throughout Greater Boston, including Back Bay, Burlington, South Station, Cambridge, Somerville, Danvers, Norwood, Brighton, Arlington, and Salem and partnerships with 10 more coworking spaces across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The network of shared workspaces offers a “hub-and-spoke” system for people whose work takes them all over the region. Workbar caters to small businesses, freelancers, entrepreneurs, startups, and corporate clients with remote teams looking for an affordable, flexible place to work and to meet with clients and other like-minded professionals. With professionally-managed space and top-tier office amenities, Workbar coworking spaces are built with the connections needed to inspire, provoke, and ignite productivity and passion.

About Staples Retail:

Staples retail stores support businesses and consumers with knowledgeable associates who can provide expertise on thousands of products and services. Since 1986, Staples retail locations have served millions of customers, from busy parents shopping for back-to-school, to local small businesses owners and more. For more information about Staples and to stay up to date on Staples weekly deals, please visit us in stores or online at www.staples.com.

