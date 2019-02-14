Star Gas Partners LP : SC 13G

UNITED STATES

Star Group, L.P. (Name of Issuer)

Common Units (Title of Class of Securities)

December 31, 2018 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

CUSIP NO. 85512C105

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON BANDERA PARTNERS LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION DELAWARE NUMBER OF 5 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 3,469,965 OWNED BY 6 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING - 0 - PERSON WITH 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 3,469,965 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 3,469,965 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 6.6% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON OO

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON GREGORY BYLINSKY 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION UNITED STATES NUMBER OF 5 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY - 0 - OWNED BY 6 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING 3,469,965 PERSON WITH 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER - 0 - 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 3,469,965 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 3,469,965 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 6.6% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IN

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON JEFFERSON GRAMM 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ☐ (b) ☐ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION UNITED STATES NUMBER OF 5 SOLE VOTING POWER SHARES BENEFICIALLY 206,483 OWNED BY 6 SHARED VOTING POWER EACH REPORTING 3,469,965 PERSON WITH 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 206,483 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 3,469,965 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 3,676,448 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ☐ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 7.0% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IN

Item 1(a). Name of Issuer:

Star Group, L.P. (the 'Issuer').

Item 1(b). Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices:

9 West Broad Street, Suite 310

Stamford, Connecticut 06902

Item 2(a). Name of Person Filing:

This statement is filed by Bandera Partners LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ('Bandera Partners'), Gregory Bylinsky and Jefferson Gramm. Each of the foregoing is referred to as a 'Reporting Person' and collectively as the 'Reporting Persons.'

Bandera Partners, Mr. Bylinsky and Mr. Gramm are filing this Statement with respect to 3,469,965 Common Units (the 'Master Fund's Units') directly held by Bandera Master Fund L.P., a Cayman Islands exempted limited partnership ('Bandera Master Fund'). In addition, Mr. Gramm is also filing this Statement with respect to 206,483 Common Units directly owned by Mr. Gramm.

Bandera Partners is the investment manager of Bandera Master Fund and may be deemed to have beneficial ownership over the Master Fund's Units by virtue of the sole and exclusive authority granted to Bandera Partners by Bandera Master Fund to vote and dispose of the Master Fund's Units.

Mr. Bylinsky and Mr. Gramm are Managing Partners, Managing Directors and Portfolio Managers of Bandera Partners.

The filing of this Schedule 13G shall not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Persons are, for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the beneficial owners of any of the Units (as defined below) reported herein. Each of the Reporting Persons specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the Units reported herein. Without limiting the foregoing sentence, Bandera Master Fund specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the Master Fund's Units by virtue of its inability to vote or dispose of such Units.

Item 2(b). Address of Principal Business Office or, if none, Residence:

The principal business address of each of the Reporting Persons is 50 Broad Street, Suite 1820, New York, New York 10004.

Bandera Partners is organized under the laws of the State of Delaware. Each of Messrs. Bylinsky and Gramm is a citizen of the United States of America.

Item 2(d). Title of Class of Securities:

Common Units ('Units').

All ownership information reported in this Item 4 is as of the close of business on December 31, 2018.

Bandera Partners LLC

(a) Amount beneficially owned:

3,469,965 Units

6.6%(based on 52,755,392 Units outstanding as of November 30, 2018, as disclosed in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2018)

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

3,469,965 Units

(ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

0 Units

(iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

3,469,965 Units

(iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

0 Units

Gregory Bylinsky

(a) Amount beneficially owned:

3,469,965 Units

6.6%(based on 52,755,392 Units outstanding as of November 30, 2018, as disclosed in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2018)

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

0 Units

(ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

3,469,965 Units

(iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

0 Units

(iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

3,469,965 Units

Jefferson Gramm

(a) Amount beneficially owned:

3,676,448 Units

7.0%(based on 52,755,392 Units outstanding as of November 30, 2018, as disclosed in the Issuer's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 6, 2018)

(c) Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i) Sole power to vote or to direct the vote

206,483 Units

(ii) Shared power to vote or to direct the vote

3,469,965 Units

(iii) Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

206,483 Units

(iv) Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

3,469,965 Units

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of a Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following [ ].

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

The right to receive dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, the Master Fund's Units is held by Bandera Master Fund, a private investment fund for which Bandera Partners serves as investment manager. Bandera Partners, Mr. Bylinsky and Mr. Gramm disclaim beneficial ownership of the Master Fund's Units reported in this statement pursuant to Rule 13d-4 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company or Control Person.

Not Applicable.

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

See Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not Applicable.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the Issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: February 13, 2019 BANDERA PARTNERS LLC By: /s/ Gregory Bylinsky Name: Gregory Bylinsky Title: Managing Director

By: /s/ Gregory Bylinsky Name: Gregory Bylinsky

By: /s/ Jefferson Gramm Name: Jefferson Gramm

Exhibit 99.1

Joint Filing Agreement

In accordance with Rule 13d-1(k)(1)(iii) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the persons named below agree to the joint filing on behalf of each of them of a Statement on Schedule 13G dated February 13, 2019 (including amendments thereto) with respect to the Common Units of Star Group, L.P. This Joint Filing Agreement shall be filed as an Exhibit to such Statement.

Dated: February 13, 2019 BANDERA PARTNERS LLC By: /s/ Gregory Bylinsky Name: Gregory Bylinsksy Title: Managing Director

By: /s/ Gregory Bylinsky Name: Gregory Bylinsky