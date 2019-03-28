Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:41am EDT

March 28, 2019

Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. (the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2021 (the "Bonds").

Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue

Conversion price

Conversion price

Prior to the adjustment

after the adjustment

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds

¥1,691.9

¥1,685.5

due 2021

Effective date

Retroactively from January 1, 2019

Reason for the Adjustment

The ordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on March 28, 2019 approved the payment of a year-end dividend in the amount of ¥27 per share, and accordingly with the interim dividend of ¥27 per share, the aggregate amount of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 has become ¥54 per share. As a result, the Conversion Price has been adjusted pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (adjustment of Conversion Price due to distribution to shareholders of Extraordinary Dividends (as defined in Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds)).

# # #

This announcement is intended as general information regarding the above-mentioned convertible bonds issued by the Company. This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Bonds or the shares of common stock of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In particular, the Bonds and the shares of common stock of the Company issuable upon exercise of, or upon acquisition by the Company of, the Stock Acquisition Rights (together, the "Securities") have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act ("Regulation S")). The Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the Securities will be made in the United States.

1

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 07:40:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Daimler to develop Smart brand together with Geely
RE
04:01aNENT Group shares start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
AQ
04:01aYIT : began construction on four apartment buildings in Russia in the first quarter
AQ
04:01aINDUTRADE : signs UN Global Compact (UNGC)
AQ
04:01aSNC LAVALIN : Wrongfully convicted man's case sat on Wilson-Raybould's desk for months
AQ
04:01aMizuho Bank Selects smartTrade as its Core Technology Provider for Their Next Generation FX Platform
BU
04:01aTAL EDUCATION GROUP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on April 25, 2019
PR
04:01aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC : KHCB Adopts Token.io to enable its' Open Banking Services
PU
04:01aNevada Copper Remains on Schedule to Enter Production in Q4, 2019; Files 2018 Financials and MD&A on Sedar
GL
04:01aMONUMENT RE : Acquires Inora Life DAC from Societe Generale
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial -- 3rd Update
3Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chairman Ghosn
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : BYD : China electric car firm BYD's shares dip on subsidy cuts, sales worries
5SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: Presentation of figures for the financial year 2018 and guida..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.