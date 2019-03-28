Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options

March 28, 2019

Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Ordinary Stock Options

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Company decided, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 28, 2019, the issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights ("SARs") to be issued as Ordinary Stock Options to Executive Officer, Employees and Directors of our consolidated subsidiary companies of the Company, pursuant to Articles 236, 238 and 239 of the Companies Act of Japan. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for Issuing SARs as Ordinary Stock Options

The reason for issuing SARs to Executive Officers, Employees and Directors of our consolidated subsidiary companies of the Company is to further increase their resolve and enthusiasm for improving consolidated business results and corporate value over the medium term.

2. Details of the SARs Issuance

(1)Name of the SARs

Star Micronics Co., Ltd. Series 13 Ordinary Stock Acquisition Rights

(2)The total number of SARs 1,610 units

The total above is the number SARs scheduled for allotment. In the event the total number of SARs for allotment declines, due for instance to failure to apply for acceptance, the actual total of SARs allotted as a result shall be the total number of SARs issued.

(3)Persons receiving allocation of SARs, total SARs for allotment, and the total number of recipients

Executive Officers 7 persons 610 units Employees 16 persons 480 units Directors of the consolidated subsidiary companies 8 persons 520 units

(4)Class and number of shares underlying the SARs

The class of shares underlying the SARs shall be the Company's common stock. The number of shares underlying each SAR (hereinafter, "the Number of Shares To Be Granted") shall be 100 shares. And the number of the Company's common stock issued or transferred upon exercise of all the SARs discussed herein shall be 161,000 shares.

In the event that the Company conducts a stock split or stock consolidation after the day on which the SARs are allotted ("the Allotment Date") the Company shall adjust the Number of Shares To Be Granted according to the formula below. This adjustment, however, shall only be conducted for the number of shares subject to the SARs that have not been exercised at that time. Any fraction under one

(1) share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

Number of shares to be granted = Number of shares to be granted × Stock split or stock consolidation after adjustment before adjustment ratio

In other cases that require the adjustment of the number of shares, the Company shall be able to adjust the number of shares within a scope deemed rational under the circumstances.

(5)Amount to be paid-in upon exercise of SARs

No payment shall be required in exchange for the SARs. The SARs are granted as incentive-based remuneration. Accordingly, the fact that the payment of money is not required does not mean that the SARs are issued on advantageous terms.

(6)Total amount to be invested upon exercise of SARs

The total amount to be invested upon exercise of SARs shall be the paid amount per share deliverable