Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

March 28, 2019

Notice Regarding Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights as Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") hereby announces that the Company decided, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 28, 2019, the issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) as Stock Compensation-type stock options to the Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Senior Executive Officers in accordance with the provisions in Articles 236, 238 and 240 of the Companies Act of Japan. Details are as follows.

1. Reason for Issuing SARs as Stock Compensation-type Stock Options

The reason for issuing SARs to the Company's Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and Senior Executive Officers is

to further increase their resolve and enthusiasm for improving business results and corporate value over the long term. This will be accomplished by aligning the interests of Directors, Senior Executive Officers and shareholders by having the Directors and Senior Executive Officers share the benefits of an increase in the stock price as well as the risk of a decrease in the stock price.

2. Details of the SARs Issuance

(1)Name of the SARs

Star Micronics Co., Ltd. Series 6 Stock Compensation-type Stock Acquisition Rights

(2)Persons receiving allocation of SARs, total SARs for allotment, and the total number of recipients Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors who serve

as an Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 3 persons 351 units Senior Executive Officers 4 persons 76 units

The total above is the number SARs scheduled for allotment. In the event the total number of SARs for allotment declines, due for instance to failure to apply for acceptance, the actual total of SARs allotted as a result shall be the total number of SARs issued.

(3)Class and number of shares underlying the SARs

The class of shares underlying the SARs shall be the Company's common stock. The number of shares underlying each SAR (hereinafter, "the Number of Shares To Be Granted") shall be 100 shares. And the number of the Company's common stock issued or transferred upon exercise of all the SARs discussed herein shall be 42,700 shares.

In the event that the Company conducts a stock split or stock consolidation after the day on which the

SARs are allotted ("the Allotment Date") the Company shall adjust the Number of Shares To Be

Granted according to the formula below. This adjustment, however, shall only be conducted for the number of shares subject to the SARs that have not been exercised at that time. Any fraction under one

(1) share resulting from such adjustment shall be rounded down.

Number of shares to be granted = Number of shares to be granted × Stock split or stock consolidation after adjustment before adjustment ratio

In other cases that require the adjustment of the number of shares, the Company shall be able to adjust the number of shares within a scope deemed rational under the circumstances.

(4)Amount to be paid-in upon exercise of SARs

The amount to be paid in per SAR shall be determined based on the fair value of the SARs computed using impartial calculation methods such as the Black-Scholes model upon the allocation date of the SARs.

The persons who have received an allocation of SARs ("SARs Holders") shall offset the amount to be