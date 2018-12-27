Log in
Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Revisions to Business Forecasts

12/27/2018 | 08:55am CET

December 27, 2018

Notice Regarding Revisions to Business Forecasts

Based on recent business trend, STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. has revised its business forecasts announced on October 11, 2018 as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Business Forecasts for Full-year Fiscal 12/2018

(March 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018)

Net Sales

(Millions of yen)

Operating Income

(Millions of yen)

Ordinary Income

(Millions of yen)

Net Income Attributable to Owners of Parent

(Millions of yen)

Net Income Per Share

(Yen)

Previous Forecasts: A

61,200

8,200

8,300

6,000

164.06

Revised Forecasts: B

65,600

9,400

9,300

6,500

177.96

Change: B-A

4,400

1,200

1,000

500

Change: B vs. A (%)

7.2

14.6

12.0

8.3

2. Reasons

Turning to consolidated business results for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, net sales are projected to surpass previous forecasts coming in at ¥65.6 billion. This upward revision is attributable to a variety of factors including ongoing robust demand across all regions focusing mainly on the European and U.S. markets in the Machine Tools Segment. From a profit perspective, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of parent are also forecast to reach ¥9.4 billion, ¥9.3 billion and ¥6.5 billion, respectively, in lien with the anticipated increase in net sales.

*Figures less than one million yen are rounded down. The above forecasts are based on information available to management at the time of release. Investors are warned that a number of uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts.

*As fiscal 12/2018 is a transitional period, forecast for the full consolidated fiscal year are listed for ten months (from March 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) for consolidated companies whose fiscal year previously ended in February and for twelve months (from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018) for consolidated companies whose fiscal year ends in December.

Supplemental Information Consolidated ForecastsBy Segment

(Millions of yen)

Full-year Fiscal 12/2018

Previous Forecasts

Revised Forecasts

Change

Amount

(%)

Special Products

Net Sales

12,350

12,550

200

1.6

Operating Income Income Ratio (%)

1,920 15.5

1,960 15.6

40

2.1

Machine Tools

Net Sales

44,900

49,100

4,200

9.4

Operating Income Income Ratio (%)

8,030 17.9

9,320 19.0

1,290

16.1

Precision Products

Net Sales

3,950

3,950

-

-

Operating Income Income Ratio (%)

360 9.1

330 8.4

(30)

(8.3)

Eliminations or Corporate

(2,110)

(2,210)

(100)

Consolidated

Net Sales

61,200

65,600

4,400

7.2

Operating Income Income Ratio (%)

8,200 13.4

9,400 14.3

1,200

14.6

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:54:05 UTC
