Star Micronics : Notice Regarding Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

09/05/2018 | 08:07am CEST

September 5, 2018

Notice Regarding Status and Completion of Repurchase of Own Shares

(Repurchase of Shares pursuant to Provisions of Articles of Incorporation in accordance with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act)

STAR MICRONICS CO., LTD. ("the Company") announced the status of repurchase of its own shares, pursuant to provisions of the Company's Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provision of Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act, which was resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 11, 2018.

The Company also announced the repurchase of its own shares pursuant to the resolution at the meeting of the Board of Directors noted above has completed as a result of the following repurchase.

1.

Class of Shares to be Repurchased

Common stock of the Company

2.

Total Number of Shares Repurchased

323,100 shares

3.

Total Repurchase Price of Shares

¥ 633,751,700

4.

Repurchase Period

From August 1, 2018 to September 4, 2018

(on contract basis)

5.

Repurchase Method

Market purchase at the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. Resolution at the Meeting of Board of Directors Held on July 11, 2018 regarding Repurchase of Shares

  • (1) Class of Shares to be Repurchased Common stock of the Company

  • (2) Total Number of Shares which may Up to 600,000 shares be Repurchased (1.63% of the total issued shares (excluding treasury stock))

  • (3) Total Repurchase Price of SharesUp to ¥ billion

  • (4) Repurchase Period

From July 12, 2018 to September 20, 2018

2.

Total number of its own shares repurchased pursuant to the resolution above (as of September 5, 2018)

  • (1) Total Number of Shares Repurchased 507,000 shares

  • (2) Total Repurchase Price

¥ 999,860,300 # # #

1/1

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 06:06:09 UTC
