Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Star Micronics : Notice Regarding the Construction of “Solution Center” in Machine Tools Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 03:03am CEST

October 18, 2018

Notice Regarding the Construction of "Solution Center" in Machine Tools Business

We are happy to announce that we will construct a new "Solution Center" on the premises of Kikugawa Factory (Kikugawa, Shizuoka) which serves as a hub for the machine tools business. Details are as shown below.

1. Purposes of the Construction of Solution Center

  • (1) We will establish a showroom for permanent exhibition of our company's product lineup and a special room for NC training aiming to enhance our before services such as test processing and practical machine operation training.

  • (2) We will establish a large conference room that has a capacity of over 80 persons so that we can hold meetings for providing descriptions of products, presentations of new products, private exhibitions and other events for our customers, distributors and sales subsidiaries from Japan and overseas to enhance our sales activities.

  • (3) We will establish an evaluation test room where we can conduct product tests under high-temperature and high-humidity environments and we will enhance product development pursuing high quality and high precision.

  • (4) We will develop processing technologies and application software that will help our customers solve their issues aiming to enhance customer satisfaction.

  • 2. Overview of Solution Center

    Location: 1500-34 Kitanoya, Misawa, Kikugawa, Shizuoka (on Kikugawa Factory property) Outline of the structure: Steel three-stories building

    Building area: Approximately 1,600 m2

    Total floor area: Approximately 3,700 m2

    Total project cost: Approximately 1.3 billion yen Start of construction: March 2019 (To be scheduled) Completion of construction: March 2020 (To be scheduled)

  • 3. Influence on the Business Performance

    There is no influence of this construction on the fiscal 12/2018 consolidated performance.

An image of Kikugawa Factory Solution Center

Disclaimer

Star Micronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:53aBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2018-027 Announcement of Resolutions of first interiml Meeting of Shareholders for FY2018
PU
03:53aRESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%
PU
03:50aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Cambium Learning Group, Inc. - ABCD
PR
03:49aMonteverde & Associates PC Launches An Investigation of the Board of Directors and Officers of Esterline Technologies Corporation - ESL
PR
03:48aSHIONOGI : Establishes New Manufacturing Subsidiary in Japan
PU
03:48aPEET : 18 October 2018 - PPC - Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03:45aMONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC : Files Class Action Lawsuit On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Essendant, Inc. In The District Of Delaware
PR
03:45aAclaris Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
03:43aMETLIFECARE : 18 October 2018 Annual Meeting Chair & CEO Addresses
PU
03:36aPremier explores Bermuda economic synergies with Florida in Miami talks with region’s business leaders
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2ALUMINA LIMITED : ALUMINA : Alcoa Corp Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release
3At Facebook, public funds join push to remove Zuckerberg as chairman
4BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION : Corona maker's CEO Rob Sands to step down, insider to replace him
5ALCOA CORPORATION : Alcoa's profit beat fueled by rising alumina prices, shares rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.