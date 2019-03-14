Star Properties Cayman Islands : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF AGM AND THE AGM CIRCULAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited 星星地產集團 (開曼群島) 有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1560)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE NOTICE OF AGM AND THE AGM

CIRCULAR

Reference are made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited (the "Company") dated 13 March 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") and the circular of the Company containing the Notice of AGM dated 13 March 2019 (the "AGM Circular").

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice of AGM and the AGM Circular unless otherwise specified.

The board of directors of the Company would like to clarify that there is an inadvertent error in note 2 of the English version of the Notice of AGM. Accordingly, note 2 of the English version of the Notice of AGM shall be amended as follows:

"For the purpose of determining shareholders of the Company who are qualified for the entitlement to the proposed final dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed on, Thursday, 18

April 2019, during which no transfer of Shares can be registered. In order to qualify for the entitlement to the proposed final dividend in relation to agenda item nos.2 in this notice, all transfer documents should be lodged for registration with Company's Hong Kong share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 17 April 2019."

Save as stated above, all other information in the Notice of AGM and the AGM Circular remains unchanged. This clarification announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Notice of AGM and the AGM Circular.

For an on behalf of the Board

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited

Chan Man Fai Joe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises four executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Man Fai Joe (Chairman and chief executive officer), Ms. Cheung Wai Shuen, Mr. Liu Hon Wai and Mr. Pong Kam Keung; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Yim Kwok Man; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Shiu Siu Tao, Mr. Lee Chung Ming Eric and Ms. Chan Wah Man Carman.