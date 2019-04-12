Star Properties Cayman Islands : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 APRIL 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited 星星地產集團 (開曼群島) 有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1560)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 APRIL 2019

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of the Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited (the "Company") and the notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company both dated 13

March 2019. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Company is pleased to announce that all the resolutions as set out in the Notice were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") by way of poll at the AGM and the poll results are as follows:

No. Ordinary Resolutions (Note 1) No. of shares (Note 2) voted FOR the Resolution (approximate %) No. of shares (Note 2) voted AGAINST the Resolution (approximate %) 1. To receive, consider and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the directors and the auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 2. To declare a final dividend of HK15.50 cents per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2018. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 3. To re-elect Ms. Cheung Wai Shuen as an executive director. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 4. To re-elect Prof. Pong Kam Keung as an executive director. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 5. To re-elect Mr. Shiu Siu Tao as an independent non-executive director. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 6. To authorize the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") to fix the remuneration of the directors. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 7. To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration. 360,971,956 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 8. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of its issued shares*. 360,971,954 (97.70%) 8,507,678 (2.30%) 9. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of its issued shares*. 360,972,049 (97.70%) 8,507,583 (2.30%) 10. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares by an amount not exceeding the amount of the shares repurchased by the Company*. 360,971,954 (97.70%) 8,507,678 (2.30%)

Notes: 1. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the AGM notice. 2. The number of votes and percentage are based on the total number of shares of the Company held by the Shareholders who voted at the AGM in person or by proxy.

The branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed and acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company was 638,998,000 shares which was also the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM. There were no shares of the Company entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolutions proposed at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting. No parties had indicated in the circular to the Shareholders dated 13 March 2019 that they intended to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the resolutions, all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited

Chan Man Fai Joe

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of four executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Man Fai Joe (Chairman), Ms. Cheung Wai Shuen, Mr. Liu Hon Wai and Mr. Pong Kam Keung; one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Yim Kwok Man; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Shiu Siu Tao, Mr. Lee Chung Ming Eric and Ms. Chan Wah Man Carman.