Star Properties Cayman Islands : PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited ݋݋ήପණྠ€කਟ໊ࢥϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1560)

PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND; RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS;

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited to be held at 20/F, Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong on 12 April 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at which a number of matters including the above proposals will be considered, is set out on pages 16−20 of this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting in person, you are requested to complete the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of such meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting should you so desire.

13 March 2019

CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS ........................................................ 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD ........................................... 3

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ............................... APPENDIX I - DETAILS OF DIRECTORS STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION .. 8 APPENDIX II - EXPLANATORY STATEMENT ........................... 12 16

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM" the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 12 April 2019 at 20/F, Silver Fortune Plaza, 1 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong "AGM Notice" the notice convening the AGM as set out on pages 16−20 of this circular "Articles of Association" the articles of association of the Company, as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Board" the board of Directors "Cayman Companies Law" The Companies Law (2013 Revision) of the Cayman Islands, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961) as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time "Close associate(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Company" Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange "Controlling shareholder(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Core connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules "Director(s)" director(s) of the Company "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "HK$" Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China -1-

"Issue Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to allot and issue Shares set out as resolution no. 8 in the AGM Notice

"Latest Practicable Date"

7 March 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the despatch of this circular for ascertaining certain information for inclusion in this circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Repurchase Mandate"

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all powers of the Company to repurchase Shares set out as resolution no. 9 in the AGM Notice

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong), as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

the shareholder(s) of the Company

"Share Option Scheme"

the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 27 June 2016

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Takeovers Code"

The Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases issued by the Securities and Futures Commission as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time

"%"

per cent

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

Star Properties Group (Cayman Islands) Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1560)

Executive Directors: Registered Office: Chan Man Fai Joe (Chairman) PO Box 1350, Clifton House, Cheung Wai Shuen 75 Fort Street, Liu Hon Wai Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Pong Kam Keung Cayman Islands Non-executive Directors: Head Office and Principal Place of Yim Kwok Man Business in Hong Kong: 11/F, TG Place, Independent Non-executive Directors: No.10 Shing Yip Street, Shiu Siu Tao Kwun Tong, Lee Chung Ming Eric Kowloon, Hong Kong Chan Wah Man Carman 13 March 2019 To the Shareholders Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND;

RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS; AND

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND REPURCHASE SHARES

1. INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide Shareholders with the AGM Notice and the following proposals to be put forward at the AGM: (i) the re-election of the retiring Directors; (ii) the granting to the Directors of the Proposed Issue Mandate and the Proposed Repurchase Mandate; and (iii) the proposed final dividend.