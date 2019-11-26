Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Star-stricken: Tokyo's famed Jiro sushi restaurant excluded from Michelin guide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 10:50pm EST
FILE PHOTO : Owner and chef Jiro Ono attends party for the publication of

The tiny basement restaurant that hosted U.S. President Barack Obama and featured in the documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi" is not included in this year's Michelin guide to Tokyo because it no longer accepts reservations from the general public.

Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten, the 10-seat counter restaurant run by the 94-year-old Jiro Ono, widely regarded as one of the world's greatest sushi chefs, had held a three-star rating since Michelin published its first guide to Tokyo dining in 2007.

Along with another tiny three-star restaurant, Sushi Saito, Ono's restaurant was not included in the 2020 guide because they no longer accept bookings from the general public, the Michelin Guide said in a statement.

Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten appears to have become the victim of its own renown, particularly among tourists. In the 2011 documentary about Ono and his establishment, the bespectacled chef describes how he massages octopus to make it tender before cooking.

The restaurant was established in 1965 by Ono, who still works as a chef, along with his son. The 20-piece "omakase" tasting menu starts at 40,000 yen (286.83 pounds) plus tax, not including drinks.

On its homepage, Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten said it was no longer taking reservations by telephone, and overseas diners would have to book through their hotel concierge.

"As our restaurant can only seat up to 10 guests at a time, this situation is likely to continue," it said. "We will not be able to accept telephone reservations until further notice."

A call to the restaurant before regular opening hours was met with an answering machine message apologising for no longer accepting bookings.

Many Japanese restaurants maintain a policy of admitting visitors only through prior introduction, to avoid trouble over cancellations and payments.

Obama dined at Sukiyabashi Jiro during a 2014 visit, taking a stool alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the narrow wooden counter. The U.S. president declared the meal the "best sushi" he had ever had, according to reports at the time.

Despite the exclusion of arguably the world's most famous sushi restaurant from the guide, Michelin said that Tokyo once again is the city with the most starred restaurants in the world, with 226.

"Taking full advantage of its position as a centre for high-quality food, and highly skilled domestic and international chefs who prepare it, Tokyo is likely to continue to lead the world as a city of gastronomy," Paul Perriniaux, the chief executive of Nihon Michelin Tire Co. said.

A total of 11 Tokyo restaurants were given the highest three-star rating, Michelin said.

By Ami Miyazaki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MICHELIN -1.20% 111.25 Real-time Quote.28.32%
NIHON ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD. -0.85% 232 End-of-day quote.39.76%
STAR 0.00% 134 End-of-day quote.-2.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31pThai Oct factory output falls 8.45% year on year, worse than forecast
RE
11:24pSoutheast Asia stocks - Most inch higher after Trump trade deal remarks
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pSTAR-STRICKEN : Tokyo's famed Jiro sushi restaurant excluded from Michelin guide
RE
10:38pAsian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
RE
10:37pChina's industrial profits post steepest fall in eight months
RE
10:36pAsian shares climb on Trump trade deal comments
RE
10:12pBank of Japan policymaker Sakurai sets high bar for additional easing
RE
09:30pChinese Industrial Companies' Profits Continue Sliding
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing
5ISTAR INC. : ISTAR : Announces Pricing of $100 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group